Valspar Championship - Final Round
MJ, Tiger... Malnati? Why Malnati believes his win resonated with fans
MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
MLB Opening Day 2024: Date, time, schedule, best record, longest win streaks
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers in top five of Connor Rogers' Top 150

Top Clips

nbc_gt_zakintrv_240327.jpg
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
nbc_gt_cdwfinau_240327.jpg
Finau hoping to 'spark a nice run' in game
nbc_simms_draftkings_240327.jpg
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
April Ross, Alix Klineman reunite as beach volleyball team as moms

  
Published March 27, 2024 01:38 PM

April Ross and Alix Klineman plan to play together this spring for the first time since winning the Tokyo Olympic beach volleyball tournament and becoming moms last year.

Ross, 41, and Klineman, 34 will start by playing AVP tournaments in their native California in Huntington Beach in May and Manhattan Beach in August, plus a few upcoming international events, a rep for the players said.

There are not enough international tournaments left for Ross and Klineman to bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics with less than three months remaining in the qualifying window that began Jan. 1, 2023.

“The priorities have changed, the goals are different, our focus has widened,” was posted on Ross’ social media. “It’s not about winning gold medals (been there, done that), it’s about simply being out there again, on our own terms. All I know is I haven’t had this much fun playing volley in a LONG time. Simply soaking in every moment.”

Ross, an Olympic medalist of every color, last played a tournament in March 2022 with Emily Capers while Klineman was sidelined after shoulder surgery.

Ross then had her first child last fall.

Klineman had her first child last June, then returned to competition with Hailey Harward in two events in September and October.