Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka sought “revenge” against Coco Gauff and got it in the Australian Open semifinals.

Sabalenka prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-4 to reach Saturday’s final, where she will bid for a repeat title.

Sabalenka, who hasn’t dropped a set in six rounds, said before the match that she wanted “revenge” after squandering a one-set lead over Gauff in the U.S. Open final in September.

Next, Sabalenka plays 12th seed Zheng Qinwen of China or 93rd-ranked Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

Sabalenka snapped Gauff’s 12-match win streak in Grand Slams and a 10-match win streak overall to start 2024.

Gauff had chances in the first set. She overcame five double faults in her first three service games to secure a break while Sabalenka served for the set.

Sabalenka started to think about what happened in the U.S. Open final.

“I was a little bit, of course, I can’t ignore that,” she told ESPN. “But I was just keep telling myself, just pretend it’s a practice.”

It worked. Gauff was later broken serving for the set as Sabalenka reeled off 11 of the last 13 points.

Sabalenka then broke Gauff at 4-all in the second and served it out.

Had Gauff won Thursday, she would have become the first American to reach No. 2 in the world rankings since Serena Williams was last there in 2017.

The Australian Open marked Gauff’s last Grand Slam as a teenager. She has made the second week of a Slam in six consecutive years dating to her breakout run at 2019 Wimbledon at age 15.