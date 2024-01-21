Coco Gauff rolls into Australian Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff hasn’t dropped a set en route to her first Australian Open quarterfinal, rolling while many other top seeds were upset in the first week.

The 19-year-old American swept 69th-ranked Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round, her 11th consecutive Grand Slam match win and ninth consecutive match win on tour to start 2024.

The No. 4 seed Gauff hasn’t faced a seed yet in Melbourne and won’t in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. It’ll be 35th-ranked Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine or 170th-ranked Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva.

Gauff could get defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals. As Gauff finished Frech, Sabalenka began playing another American, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova.

Gauff rallied past Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final in September to become the first U.S. teen to win a Grand Slam since Serena Williams won her first major title at the 1999 U.S. Open.

Gauff has reached the second week of a Slam in six consecutive years dating to her breakout fourth round run at 2019 Wimbledon at age 15. Williams is the only other American man or woman to have a streak that long in the last 12 years.

“I feel like 16 was like forever ago. ... For me as a teenager, I feel like I’ve been one too long,” Gauff, who turns 20 on March 13, said on ESPN. “You guys mention my age a lot, so eventually it’ll come to the point — I guess when I’m 20 — people won’t talk about it as much.”

The highest seed left in the top half of the draw is No. 12 Zheng Qinwen of China. No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan were upset in week one.