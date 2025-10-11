Gretchen Walsh smashes world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington State at Mississippi
Chambliss accounts for 3 TDs and No. 4 Mississippi escapes against Washington State with a 24-21 win
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Northwestern at Penn State
Komolafe scores late, leads Northwestern to 22-21 win over Penn State
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Las Vegas starting lineup: Denny Hamlin claims pole, as JGR takes top three spots

Top Clips

oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington State at Mississippi
Chambliss accounts for 3 TDs and No. 4 Mississippi escapes against Washington State with a 24-21 win
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Northwestern at Penn State
Komolafe scores late, leads Northwestern to 22-21 win over Penn State
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Las Vegas starting lineup: Denny Hamlin claims pole, as JGR takes top three spots

Top Clips

oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gretchen Walsh smashes world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

  
Published October 11, 2025 07:32 PM

American Gretchen Walsh extended her torrid run of world records by breaking her own short-course record in the 50m butterfly at a World Aquatics Swimming World Cup meet in Carmel, Indiana.

Walsh swam 23.72 seconds, beating her previous world record of 23.94 from last December’s World Short Course Championships.

Walsh, who this time last year had never raced in a short-course meters pool (25 meters), has since broken a total of 13 world records in short course between individual and relay events.

Eleven of them came at last December’s worlds, including two in the 50m butterfly at that meet. She owns the seven fastest times in history in the event.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Also Saturday, Shaine Casas broke his own American record in the 200m individual medley to upset Olympic gold medalist, world record holder and training partner Léon Marchand of France.

Casas swam 1:49.43 -- eight hundredths better than his American record from last December’s worlds -- to beat Marchand by three tenths. Marchand, who trains with Casas in Austin, Texas, owns the world record of 1:48.88.
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
Shaine Casas bested his own American record and staved off world record holder Leon Marchand for the win in the men's 200m individual medley at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

The three-stop World Cup series — Carmel, followed the next two weekends by Westmont, Illinois, and Toronto — is held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools used for the Olympics.

Swimmers accumulate points based on their results and times with overall women’s and men’s champions crowned after the final stop.

In 2024, American Kate Douglass and Marchand won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively.

While Marchand is racing in Carmel, he is not expected to compete in Westmont or Toronto. Douglass is expected to contest all three stops.

Canadian Summer McIntosh, who won four individual gold medals at this past summer’s long-course World Championships, withdrew before the Carmel stop due to illness but could still race Westmont and Toronto.

The Carmel World Cup ends Sunday with preliminary heats at 10 a.m. ET and finals at 6 p.m., both live on Peacock.

Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky, Luca Urlando headline USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards winners
Katie Ledecky and Luca Urlando were honored with Athlete of the Year awards at the 2025 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards.