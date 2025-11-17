How to watch Grand Prix Finland figure skating

Grand Prix Finland, the last Grand Prix figure skating regular season event, airs live on Peacock on Friday and Saturday.

The last spots are at stake for the Grand Prix Final from Dec. 4-6, which is expected to be a preview of the Milan Cortina Olympic figure skating competition.

The top six per discipline over the six-event Grand Prix regular season qualify for the Final. Qualification standings are determined by skaters’ two results over the six regular season events.

In Finland, the skaters looking to qualify for the Final include last year’s Final champion Amber Glenn, the two-time reigning U.S. champion. Glenn, having already won a Grand Prix in China, will qualify for this year’s Final with a top-three finish in Finland.

Glenn’s competition in Finland includes world bronze medalist Mone Chiba of Japan, who also won her first Grand Prix start this fall. Plus 2018 U.S. Olympian Bradie Tennell.

2025 Grand Prix Finland Broadcast Schedule

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Friday GP Finland Pairs’ Short 7 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Men’s Short 8:30 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Women’s Short 10:25 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Rhythm Dance 12:20 p.m. Peacock Saturday GP Finland Pairs’ Free 5:30 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Men’s Free 7:15 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Women’s Free 10:30 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Free Dance 12:40 p.m. Peacock Sunday GP Finland Recap 4 p.m. NBC

In the men’s event, Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan can clinch a Final spot with a top-four finish.

At the Final, Kagiyama and two-time world champion Ilia Malinin would face off for the first time this Grand Prix season. Malinin and Kagiyama rank first and second in the world by best scores this season, just as they did the last two seasons.

Two-time U.S. Olympian Jason Brown likely needs to win in Finland to clinch a Final spot after placing fourth at Saatva Skate America last week.

The pairs’ competition features the last two U.S. champions — Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea. Kam and O’Shea have a better shot at the Final but likely need to finish first or second.

The ice dance field includes four-time world medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada and the new couple of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France, who each won their opening Grand Prix.

Americans Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik, who made their first Grand Prix podium last month, will likely qualify for their first Final with another podium in Finland.

That would boost their chances to earn one of three ice dance spots on the Olympic team, to be decided by a committee after January’s nationals and taking into account results over the previous year.