 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away
SX Daytona 2024 Eli Tomac interviewed.jpg
At Daytona, winning is the only thing for Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Two
After disastrous start to Round 2, A. Kim cards another 76 on LIV

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal1_240302.jpg
Wilson’s curler gives Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_newisakgoal_240302.jpg
Isak heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_convo_240302.jpg
Arsenal has ‘momentum’ in their PL title push

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12
Arianna Fontana, 11-time Olympic medalist, entered in short track worlds after 2 years away
SX Daytona 2024 Eli Tomac interviewed.jpg
At Daytona, winning is the only thing for Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Two
After disastrous start to Round 2, A. Kim cards another 76 on LIV

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal1_240302.jpg
Wilson’s curler gives Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_newisakgoal_240302.jpg
Isak heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_convo_240302.jpg
Arsenal has ‘momentum’ in their PL title push

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ISA World Surfing Games finals air live on NBC Sports YouTube, Peacock

  
Published March 2, 2024 10:14 AM

NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and Peacock air live coverage of the ISA World Surfing Games final rounds on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET.

The World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico mark the last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, which will hold surfing competition off of Tahiti in July.

At the start of Saturday, Americans Carissa Moore (Tokyo Olympic gold medalist) and Caroline Marks (2023 World champion) were still in the running for the women’s title at the World Surfing Games.

Moore and Marks already qualified for the Olympics via their 2023 World Surf League season results, as did fellow American Caity Simmers.

All of the Americans have been eliminated from the men’s field at the World Surfing Games.

The headliner still in the men’s competition is three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil, who missed Olympic qualification last year but could get in if Brazil wins the team event at the World Surfing Games.

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 U.S. Olympic team roster of athletes updated as they qualify.