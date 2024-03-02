ISA World Surfing Games finals air live on NBC Sports YouTube, Peacock

NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and Peacock air live coverage of the ISA World Surfing Games final rounds on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET.

The World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico mark the last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, which will hold surfing competition off of Tahiti in July.

At the start of Saturday, Americans Carissa Moore (Tokyo Olympic gold medalist) and Caroline Marks (2023 World champion) were still in the running for the women’s title at the World Surfing Games.

Moore and Marks already qualified for the Olympics via their 2023 World Surf League season results, as did fellow American Caity Simmers.

All of the Americans have been eliminated from the men’s field at the World Surfing Games.

The headliner still in the men’s competition is three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil, who missed Olympic qualification last year but could get in if Brazil wins the team event at the World Surfing Games.