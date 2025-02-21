Jaelin Kauf extends moguls win streak, takes World Cup lead

American Jaelin Kauf earned a fourth consecutive win and took the lead in the World Cup overall moguls standings.

Kauf, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist, tallied 82.19 points, prevailing over 2018 Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France (79.23) and American Olivia Giaccio (78.43) in Beidahu, China, on Friday.

Kauf displaced Laffont atop the World Cup overall season standings, adding up results in both moguls and dual moguls, an event that makes its Olympic debut at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

The World Cup season is through 11 of 16 scheduled events. The next is a dual moguls competition on Saturday in Beidahu. The last World Cup is in two weeks, after which are the World Championships in Switzerland.

Kauf, whose parents were professional moguls skiers, has won four consecutive moguls or dual moguls World Cups and has finished first or second in eight consecutive World Cups dating to December.

It’s the longest win streak for an American between moguls and dual moguls since Hannah Kearney won 16 in a row in 2011 and 2012.

Kearney was also the last American to win Olympic moguls gold in 2010. The current Olympic title drought is the longest in American history in moguls, which debuted as a medal event at the 1992 Albertville Games.

With two moguls events now on the Olympic program, Kauf can bid next year to become the second American skier to win two golds at one Olympics after Andrea Mead-Lawrence, who won Alpine’s giant slalom and slalom at the 1952 Oslo Games.

Australian Jakara Anthony, the 2022 Olympic champion, has been out injured since December.