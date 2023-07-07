Joey Mantia, three-time world champion, retires from speed skating

Joey Mantia, a three-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, announced his retirement from speed skating at age 37.

“Might as well make my first thread the announcement of my retirement,” he shared on Threads and Instagram. “It’s been such a good ride, but nothing lasts forever. Already loving coaching/helping others realize their potential.”

Mantia won world titles in the mass start in 2017, 2019 and 2021. His best individual Olympic finish was fourth in the 1000m in 2018 and in the mass start in 2022.

He earned his first Olympic medal in his third Games last year as part of the U.S. men’s team pursuit. That marked the first men’s speed skating medal for the U.S. since 2010.

Mantia grew up inline skating in Ocala, Florida, collecting 28 world titles before switching to the ice in 2010.

Jordan Stolz, 19, took the mantle from Mantia as the leading U.S. male speed skater. At last March’s world championships, he became the youngest world champion in history and the first man to win three individual golds at a single worlds (500m, 1000m and 1500m).