Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada

  
Published October 27, 2023 06:55 PM
October 27, 2023 06:35 PM
Reigning World Champion Kaori Sakamoto got her season off to a strong start by putting forth the best performance in Skate Canada's short program, taking the lead into the free skate.

Two-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto leads after the short program of Skate Canada, her Grand Prix season-opening event.

Sakamoto tallied 75.13 points in Vancouver with three clean jumping passes, though she received an unclear edge call on a triple Lutz. She leads South Korean Kim Chae-Yeon by 4.82 going into Saturday’s free skate.

Sakamoto, a 23-year-old from Japan, bids this season to become the first women’s singles skater to win three consecutive world titles since American Peggy Fleming from 1966-68. Worlds are in Montreal in March.

Sakamoto will not compete against her primary challengers — world silver and bronze medalists Lee Hae-In of South Korea and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium — before December’s Grand Prix Final.

Hendrickx has the world’s top total score this season — 221.28 — from last week’s win at Skate America. Hendrickx also has the top short program score of 75.92 from Skate America.

Later Friday, Skate Canada continues with the rhythm dance and pairs’ and men’s short programs, live on Peacock.

SKATE CANADA: Results | Broadcast Schedule