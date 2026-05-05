PHOTOS: A’ja Wilson, Venus Williams among sports icons attending the 2026 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night has arrived, and several athletes have foregone their pregame getups for elaborate suits and gowns fit for one of the most stylish nights of the year.

The theme of the 2026 Met Gala is “Costume Art,” paired with the dress code of “Fashion is Art.” As always, the theme was up to interpretation, and this year’s carpet showcased creativity in all of its forms.

Tennis legend Venus Williams is co-chair for the event alongside Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman. Venus’ sister Serena Williams was among the throng of athletes in attendance, which consisted of icons across a wide variety of sports.

See below for a glimpse into the “Super Bowl of Fashion” and the standout looks of some of sports’ biggest stars, including Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, 4x WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, and more.

A’ja Wilson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: A’ja Wilson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Alysa Liu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Alysa Liu attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Angel Reese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Angel Reese attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Dwyane Wade attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Eileen Gu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Eileen Gu attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jimmy Butler attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joe Burrow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Joe Burrow attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Justin Jefferson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

US alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Naomi Osaka attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Paige Bueckers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Paige Bueckers leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) John Nacion/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook

US basketball player Russell Westbrook arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Serena Willaims attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/MG26/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Venus Williams