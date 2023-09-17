Lasha Talakhadze extends longest reign in history as world’s strongest man

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 29 PGA - Rocket Mortgage Classic
Veteran rips PGA Tour’s ‘bass-ackwards’ changes
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night Football Best Bets: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
Sunday Funday State Leaderboard: Gipson-Long announces himself, Florial getting a chance to play

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_romania_230917.jpg
Highlights: South Africa v. Romania, Rugby WC
nbc_nascar_whelanmodfiedoswego_230913.jpg
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
nbc_pl_pochintv_230917.jpg
Pochettino: Chelsea deserved to win v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 29 PGA - Rocket Mortgage Classic
Veteran rips PGA Tour’s ‘bass-ackwards’ changes
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night Football Best Bets: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
Sunday Funday State Leaderboard: Gipson-Long announces himself, Florial getting a chance to play

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_romania_230917.jpg
Highlights: South Africa v. Romania, Rugby WC
nbc_nascar_whelanmodfiedoswego_230913.jpg
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
nbc_pl_pochintv_230917.jpg
Pochettino: Chelsea deserved to win v. Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lasha Talakhadze extends longest reign in history as world’s strongest man

  
Published September 17, 2023 12:28 PM
Lasha Talakhadze

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN - DECEMBER 17: Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze competes at men’s 109 kg category during 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on December 17, 2021. Talakhadze won the gold medal. (Photo by Anvar Ilyasov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia won a record-breaking ninth global title in weightlifting’s super heavyweight division, marking the longest reign in history as the world’s strongest man.

At the world championships on Sunday, Talakhadze, 29, lifted 220 kilograms (485 pounds) in the snatch and 253 kilograms (557 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a total of 473 kilograms (1,042 pounds). Video is here.

He prevailed by 13 kilograms (28 pounds) over Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia and improved on his winning total from last year by seven kilograms.

Last year, Talakhadze said a doctor advised him to lose weight after a very minor heart irregularity was detected. Then at 367 pounds, he weighed 35 fewer pounds in 2022 than he did in 2021, according to the International Weightlifting Federation.

Talakhadze has won every Olympic and world title dating to 2015 (two Olympic golds, seven world titles) since returning from a two-year ban for testing positive for the steroid stanozolol.

He broke his tie for the longest super heavyweight record streak that he shared with Soviet legend and Sports Illustrated cover star Vasily Alekseyev, who won every Olympic and world title from 1970 through 1977.

Talakhadze holds the world records for heaviest lifts in the snatch (225 kilograms or 496 pounds) and clean and jerk (266 kilograms or 588 pounds), set in 2021.

Next year, Talakhadze can tie the record of three Olympic weightlifting gold medals.