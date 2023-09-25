Marcell Jacobs, Olympic 100m champion, moves from Italy to Florida in coaching change

Olympic 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs is changing coaches and moving from his home country of Italy to Florida.

Jacobs, 28, will be coached by Rana Reider, according to the Italian track and field federation. Reider’s athlete group in Jacksonville has included 2022 World 100m bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell.

Jacobs was previously coached in Rome by Paolo Camossi for several years, including 2021, when he ran Italian records in all three of his Olympic 100m rounds, capped by winning the final in 9.80 seconds.

Jacobs, who was born in Texas and moved to his mom’s native Italy as a child, has been largely sidelined since his surprise gold in Tokyo.

He withdrew before the 100m semifinals at the 2022 World Championships due to leg injuries, then was eliminated in the 100m semifinals at this past August’s worlds.

In May, an attorney wrote that Reider agreed to serve one year of probation — while continuing to coach — in resolving a case with the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The center handles allegations of emotional, physical and sexual abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports. The center has not published details of Reider’s case.

The attorney wrote that Reider acknowledged a “consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance during the relationship.” The attorney wrote that “Reider was not found in violation of any other sexual misconduct claims” and that his case was closed.