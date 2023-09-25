Marcell Jacobs, Olympic 100m champion, moves from Italy to Florida in coaching change

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vice captain, Tiger Woods on the course during the 2016 Ryder Cup, Friday morning play at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, with foursomes competition. ] 2016 Ryder Cup, Hazeltine National Golf Club. Chaska, MN 9/30/16 JERRY HOLT j
U.S. Ryder Cup captain explains Tiger’s role from afar
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Sunday Aftermath: Dolphins dominance, Stroud’s emergence and much more
fmia0924-stroud.jpg
NFL Week 3 standouts: C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Matt Gay, Josh Dobbs

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rmcvnf_230925.jpg
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
nbc_pl_t2rchevavl_230925.jpg
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2rarsvtot_230925.jpg
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vice captain, Tiger Woods on the course during the 2016 Ryder Cup, Friday morning play at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, with foursomes competition. ] 2016 Ryder Cup, Hazeltine National Golf Club. Chaska, MN 9/30/16 JERRY HOLT j
U.S. Ryder Cup captain explains Tiger’s role from afar
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Sunday Aftermath: Dolphins dominance, Stroud’s emergence and much more
fmia0924-stroud.jpg
NFL Week 3 standouts: C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Matt Gay, Josh Dobbs

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rmcvnf_230925.jpg
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
nbc_pl_t2rchevavl_230925.jpg
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2rarsvtot_230925.jpg
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcell Jacobs, Olympic 100m champion, moves from Italy to Florida in coaching change

  
Published September 25, 2023 01:25 PM
Marcell JacobsM

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 26: Silver medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy celebrates after the Men’s 4x100m Relay Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Olympic 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs is changing coaches and moving from his home country of Italy to Florida.

Jacobs, 28, will be coached by Rana Reider, according to the Italian track and field federation. Reider’s athlete group in Jacksonville has included 2022 World 100m bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell.

Jacobs was previously coached in Rome by Paolo Camossi for several years, including 2021, when he ran Italian records in all three of his Olympic 100m rounds, capped by winning the final in 9.80 seconds.

Jacobs, who was born in Texas and moved to his mom’s native Italy as a child, has been largely sidelined since his surprise gold in Tokyo.

He withdrew before the 100m semifinals at the 2022 World Championships due to leg injuries, then was eliminated in the 100m semifinals at this past August’s worlds.

In May, an attorney wrote that Reider agreed to serve one year of probation — while continuing to coach — in resolving a case with the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The center handles allegations of emotional, physical and sexual abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports. The center has not published details of Reider’s case.

The attorney wrote that Reider acknowledged a “consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance during the relationship.” The attorney wrote that “Reider was not found in violation of any other sexual misconduct claims” and that his case was closed.