Track medalist Mohamed Katir accepts two-year ban for missing drug tests

Spain’s Mohamed Katir, the 2023 World 5000m silver medalist, accepted a two-year ban for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span and will miss the Paris Olympics.

His ban runs to Feb. 6, 2026.

Katir, 25, was not present for out-of-competition drug test attempts on Feb. 28, April 3 and Oct. 10 in 2023 at his registered locations.

Katir said last week that he was innocent and planned to appeal what was then a provisional suspension.

Then on Tuesday, Katir admitted that he committed the violation and accepted the two-year ban for missing three tests in one year, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping cases in track and field.

“It is important to keep in mind that we are not dealing with a case of violating doping rules for the use of prohibited substances or methods, or even for evading out-of-competition doping controls,” Katir said in a statement last week.

Katir earned 1500m bronze at the 2022 Worlds and 5000m silver at the 2023 Worlds. He was also the world’s second-fastest 1500m runner in 2023 by best time over the course of the year.