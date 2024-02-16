 Skip navigation
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
nbc_smx_fowler_240215.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Glendale: Ken Roczen leaps into the top five with Glendale win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mensvswomenstournament_240216.jpg
Women’s tourney more compelling than men’s?
nbc_dps_caitlinclarkrecord_240216.jpg
Patrick: NBA should put Clark in 3-point contest
nbc_pft_chiefsfreeagents_240216.jpg
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
nbc_smx_fowler_240215.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Glendale: Ken Roczen leaps into the top five with Glendale win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mensvswomenstournament_240216.jpg
Women’s tourney more compelling than men’s?
nbc_dps_caitlinclarkrecord_240216.jpg
Patrick: NBA should put Clark in 3-point contest
nbc_pft_chiefsfreeagents_240216.jpg
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Track medalist Mohamed Katir accepts two-year ban for missing drug tests

  
Published February 16, 2024 11:13 AM
Mohamed Katir

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: August 27: Mohamed Katir of Spain reacts after his silver medal win in the Men’s 5000m Final during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on August 27th, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Spain’s Mohamed Katir, the 2023 World 5000m silver medalist, accepted a two-year ban for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span and will miss the Paris Olympics.

His ban runs to Feb. 6, 2026.

Katir, 25, was not present for out-of-competition drug test attempts on Feb. 28, April 3 and Oct. 10 in 2023 at his registered locations.

Katir said last week that he was innocent and planned to appeal what was then a provisional suspension.

Then on Tuesday, Katir admitted that he committed the violation and accepted the two-year ban for missing three tests in one year, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping cases in track and field.

“It is important to keep in mind that we are not dealing with a case of violating doping rules for the use of prohibited substances or methods, or even for evading out-of-competition doping controls,” Katir said in a statement last week.

Katir earned 1500m bronze at the 2022 Worlds and 5000m silver at the 2023 Worlds. He was also the world’s second-fastest 1500m runner in 2023 by best time over the course of the year.