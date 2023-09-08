 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic sweeps Ben Shelton to reach U.S. Open final, one win from record

  
Published September 8, 2023 05:56 PM
Novak Djokovic

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during the US Open tennis tournament men’s singles semi-finals match against USA’s Ben Shelton at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic swept American Ben Shelton to reach the U.S. Open final and move one match win from a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The No. 2 seed Djokovic dispatched the 47th-ranked Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach a record-extending 36th career major final.

“These are the kind of matches and occasions that I still thrive on,” said Djokovic, who mimicked Shelton’s phone celebration from earlier in the tournament, except the Serb added a hanging-up motion.

Djokovic, one shy of Margaret Court’s Slam singles titles record, made all four major finals in one year for the third time after 2015 and 2021.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

At 36, he can break Ken Rosewall’s record as the oldest U.S. Open singles champion in the Open Era (since 1968), three months after breaking Rafael Nadal’s record as the oldest French Open singles champion.

In Sunday’s final, he plays top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the two most recent men to beat Djokovic in a major final.

Alcaraz topped Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final in July. In the 2021 U.S. Open final, Medvedev denied Djokovic’s bid to win all four majors in one year.

Shelton, 20, had a remarkable run to the semifinals in his first full season on tour.

After making the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, he didn’t win back-to-back tour-level matches until the U.S. Open.

Shelton, ranked 165th a year ago, will be No. 19 after this tournament.