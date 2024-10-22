Oleksandr Abramenko, Ukraine’s most recent Winter Olympic gold medalist, retires

Oleksandr Abramenko, the aerials skier who won both of Ukraine’s medals over the last two Winter Olympics, including gold in 2018, has retired and transitioned into coaching.

Abramenko, 36, confirmed his retirement Tuesday, two days after Ukraine National Olympic Committee President Vadym Gutzeit was quoted saying that the freestyle skier had retired.

Abramenko last competed internationally in December 2022, then underwent knee surgery, which sidelined him for the 2023-24 season.

Last November, Abramenko said he would see how he felt in the 2024 offseason before making a decision on whether to return to competition.

Abramenko won aerials gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics -- Ukraine’s second-ever individual Winter Olympic title after figure skater Oksana Baiul in 1994 -- and silver at the 2022 Games.

Abramenko was a Ukraine flag bearer at the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony. Russia invaded Ukraine four days after the Closing Ceremony.

A week after that, Abramenko posed for a photo sitting on a mattress in a Kyiv parking garage with his wife and 2-year-old son published by The New York Times.

“We spend the night in the underground parking in the car, because the air attack siren is constantly on,” Abramenko texted then, according to the newspaper. “It’s scary to sleep in the apartment, I myself saw from the window how the air defense systems worked on enemy missiles, and strong explosions were heard.”

Over the last year, Abramenko sold his Olympic gold and silver medals in auctions — for $50,137.20 and $20,724, respectively — to help his country.

“Putting the medals up for auction was not an easy decision,” Abramenko texted last November. “They are truly very valuable for me and for the sports history of Ukraine. Many countries are helping us in Russia’s unjust war, and for that we thank everyone. Like any other Ukrainian, I help the military with their urgent needs through volunteers. Also, many people suffered from the war, some lost everything and also need financial assistance. Therefore, I decided that my medals would be useful and would bring our victory closer.”