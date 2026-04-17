Oscar Schmidt, Basketball Hall of Famer and Olympic record holder from Brazil, dies at 68

Brazilian Oscar Schmidt, a Basketball Hall of Famer and the Olympic basketball scoring king (1,093 points), has died at age 68.

In a statement reported by Brazilian media, Schmidt’s family noted that he battled a brain tumor the last 15 years, according to a translation, “with courage, dignity, and resilience, remaining an example of determination, generosity, and love for life. Recognized for his brilliant career on the court and his remarkable personality off it, Oscar leaves a legacy that transcends sports and inspires generations of athletes and admirers in Brazil and around the world.”

In five Olympics from 1980 through 1996, Schmidt averaged 28.8 points per game over 38 total games played.

That included a 42.3-point-per-game showing at the 1988 Seoul Games and a 24-point performance against the Dream Team in 1992 (a 127-83 defeat).

“There was not a shot that I don’t like,” he said.

Brazil’s best Olympic finish in that span was fifth.

“I was the top scorer in the Barcelona Olympics even with the Dream Team there,” Schmidt, nicknamed “Mão Santa” (Holy Hand), was quoted as saying.

Schmidt tallied 304 more points than the Olympics’ second all-time leading scorer — Australian Andrew Gaze — and more than twice as many points as the U.S.’ all-time leading scorer, Kevin Durant (518).

In the 1987 Pan American Games final, Schmidt scored 46 points — 35 in the second half — as Brazil rallied from a 20-point deficit to upset a U.S. team of college stars in Indianapolis. He called it his greatest achievement.

“The Brazilian sport, unfortunately, is saying goodbye to a great name, but I’m sure that his story will never be forgotten,” Brazil Olympic Committee Marco Antonio La Porta said, according to a translation. “More than results and medals, Oscar represented values that define the Olympic spirit: dedication, overcoming, respect for the opponent. In each competition, he took with him not only talent, but also inspiration for all who believe in the transformative power of sport and the Brazilian flag in their hearts. His legacy lives on on the courts and hearts he touched along his journey. May your memory continue to motivate new generations to dream big and compete with honor. Your story, immortalized in the COB (Brazil Olympic) Hall of Fame, will remain in our hearts. Rest in peace Holy Hand. Your legacy will never be forgotten.”

The 6-foot-9 Schmidt is largely considered the best player never to play in the NBA. He was drafted in the sixth round by the New Jersey Nets in 1984.

“I say thank you very much (to the Nets), but if I play one game here, I will never play with my national team never more,” Schmidt said in his 2013 Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech, noting international rules at the time when NBA players were not allowed in the Olympics.

A young Kobe Bryant, growing up in Italy, was awed by watching Schmidt play in that country’s league on TV. In 2016, Bryant compared Schmidt to Dirk Nowitzki, “but he can do things that Dirk Nowitzki can’t,” Bryant said.

“He’s out there scoring 45 points, 47 points and, as a kid, I was just extremely curious on how the hell that’s possible,” Bryant said. “He could just do it all. He was a great shooter, but he could handle the ball. He could get to the spots on the floor and play with a lot of passion, too.”