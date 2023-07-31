 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lundqvist Indy Lights HMD
Linus Lundqvist making IndyCar debut as Simon Pagenaud continues recovery
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros
If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that

Top Clips

nbc_oht_naomigirma_230731.jpg
Girma discusses her routine, impact of music
nbc_pft_commandersoldname_230731.jpg
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
nbc_pft_hunterdeal_230731.jpg
Hunter agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lundqvist Indy Lights HMD
Linus Lundqvist making IndyCar debut as Simon Pagenaud continues recovery
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros
If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that

Top Clips

nbc_oht_naomigirma_230731.jpg
Girma discusses her routine, impact of music
nbc_pft_commandersoldname_230731.jpg
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
nbc_pft_hunterdeal_230731.jpg
Hunter agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Paris Olympic organizers set specific environment-friendly measures for 2024 Games

  
Published July 31, 2023 10:01 AM
Paris Olympic Rings

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE - 2017/09/14: The Olympic Rings being placed in front of the Eiffel Tower in celebration of the French capital won the hosting right for the 2024 summer Olympic Games. (Photo by Nicolas Briquet/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

Paris Olympic organizers plan to cut carbon emissions in half compared to recent Summer Games, and Olympic host contracts from 2030 on will require carbon reductions and encourage action against climate change.

“These will be Olympic Games of a new era,” Prince Albert II of Monaco, chair of the IOC’s sustainability and legacy commission, wrote for Olympics.com. “While there are currently no solutions to fully eliminate the carbon footprint of large events, Paris 2024 is showing how this can be reduced, setting a clear pathway on how to bring the world together, in a much more sustainable way.”

Take food for example. Albert wrote that Paris organizers are targeting one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of carbon dioxide per meal for the projected 13 million meals and snacks served next summer. That’s down from the 2.3-kilogram (five-pound) French average.

Eighty percent of ingredients will be French, 30 percent will be organic, the amount of plant-based products doubled and single-use plastic halved.

Paris is the first Olympics to fully adopt the reforms of Agenda 2020, which was approved in 2014. One goal was to “minimize negative impact in the social, economic and environmental spheres.”

Next year’s measures are also in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Paris Games will have 95 percent pre-existing or temporary competition venues. Venues were strategically chosen so that can be accessed by public transport.

The IOC set a goal to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent by 2024 and become a “climate positive” organization.

“With their mesmerizing visibility, the Games already serve as an incubator for sustainable solutions that can be applied and further mainstreamed by sporting events around the world,” Albert wrote.