World Indoor Championships end with world record, U.S. golds

Bahamian Devynne Charlton broke the 60m hurdles world record for a second time, and Americans won two more gold medals to end the world indoor track and field championships.

Charlton reclaimed the outright women’s 60m hurdles world record by prevailing in 7.65 seconds Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Charlton, fourth in the 100m hurdles at the 2023 World Outdoor Championships, first broke the indoor 60m hurdles world record at the Feb. 11 Millrose Games, then running 7.67.

Tia Jones tied that world record on Feb. 16 at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships but was not named to the team for worlds.

Also Sunday, American Bryce Hoppel won the 800m, a day after countrywoman Elle St. Pierre prevailed in the 3000m.

It’s the second time the U.S. won distance gold in a men’s event and a women’s event at the same global championship (Olympics, world indoor/outdoor championships).

Hoppel, the only man in the final who made the 2023 World Outdoor final (seventh place), won in 1:44.92, the world’s best indoor time in three years.

In the long jump, Americans Tara Davis-Woodhall and Monae’ Nicholas went one-two.

Davis-Woodhall leaped 7.07 meters for gold, seven months after capturing silver at the world outdoor championships behind Serb Ivana Vuleta, who was not at world indoors.

Noah Lyles was part of the U.S. men’s 4x400m relay team that took silver to become the first person to pair indoor 60m and 4x400m medals. Lyles, the reigning world outdoor 100m and 200m champion, earned 60m silver behind countryman Christian Coleman on Friday.

Lyles, who has not raced an individual 400m since turning pro in 2016, has said he is interested in the Olympic 4x400m in Paris, which comes after rounds of the 100m, 200m and 4x100m are scheduled six of the previous seven days.

Lyles’ split in Sunday’s final — 45.68 seconds — was third fastest of the three U.S. relay members who had running starts. The world championships team did not include the top five in the 400m from last July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The U.S. took silver and bronze medals in the men’s 1500m (Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler) and women’s 1500m (Nikki Hiltz, Emily Mackay).

Swede Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault with a 6.05-meter clearance, then took three unsuccessful attempts at 6.24 meters, trying in vain to raise the world record by one centimeter for an eighth time.

American Sam Kendricks, the last man to beat Duplantis in a global championship in 2019, earned silver for his first global medal since those 2019 Outdoor Worlds.

Track and field now shifts outdoors for the run-up to the Paris Olympics this summer. The Diamond League season begins April 20 in Xiamen, China.

