AJ Mleczko (Olympics)

AJ Mleczko returns to NBC Sports for her eighth NBC Olympic assignment as a women’s hockey analyst at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Mleczko previously served as a women’s hockey analyst for five Winter Olympic Games.

In addition to her work as an analyst at the Olympics, Mleczko has covered women’s hockey for ESPN, NBC Sports, Turner, New England Sports Network (NESN), Universal Sports and the NHL Network.

During her eight-year international hockey career, Mleczko led the U.S. women’s hockey team to a historic gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, and a silver medal at the Salt Lake Games in 2002. Mleczko competed in all six games during the women’s hockey competition at the 1998 Nagano Games, contributing two goals and two assists on the way to Team USA’s gold medal.

Fast Facts

