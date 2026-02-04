AJ Mleczko (Olympics)
Women’s Hockey Analyst
AJ Mleczko returns to NBC Sports for her eighth NBC Olympic assignment as a women’s hockey analyst at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Mleczko previously served as a women’s hockey analyst for five Winter Olympic Games.
In addition to her work as an analyst at the Olympics, Mleczko has covered women’s hockey for ESPN, NBC Sports, Turner, New England Sports Network (NESN), Universal Sports and the NHL Network.
During her eight-year international hockey career, Mleczko led the U.S. women’s hockey team to a historic gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, and a silver medal at the Salt Lake Games in 2002. Mleczko competed in all six games during the women’s hockey competition at the 1998 Nagano Games, contributing two goals and two assists on the way to Team USA’s gold medal.
Fast Facts
- Eighth NBC Olympic assignment
- Appeared on three U.S. women’s national teams at the IIHF women’s world championships (1997, 2000-01)
- 1999 USA Hockey “Women’s Player of the Year” recipient
- Captained Harvard to the 1999 NCAA Division I Women’s National Championship
- Recipient of the 1999 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top intercollegiate varsity women’s hockey player
- Mleczko and her husband, Jason Griswold, have four children, Finley, Jaime, Sam and Oliver, and reside in Concord, Mass.