2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Cortina Logo.png
TEAM USA AND THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS – TONIGHT IN PRIMETIME AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS AND NFL TO OFFER SIGN LANGUAGE PROGRAMMING OF PREGAME AND HALFTIME PERFORMANCES ON NBC SPORTS.COM AND NBC.COM
SBLXPB
NBC SPORTS BLANKETS THE BAY AREA WITH FIVE-HOUR SUPER BOWL LX PREGAME SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE FROM LEVI’S STADIUM, TEAM HOTELS, ALCATRAZ ISLAND, A BOAT IN MCCOVEY COVE AND MORE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
AJ Mleczko.png Download

AJ Mleczko (Olympics)

Women’s Hockey Analyst

AJ Mleczko returns to NBC Sports for her eighth NBC Olympic assignment as a women’s hockey analyst at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Mleczko previously served as a women’s hockey analyst for five Winter Olympic Games.

In addition to her work as an analyst at the Olympics, Mleczko has covered women’s hockey for ESPN, NBC Sports, Turner, New England Sports Network (NESN), Universal Sports and the NHL Network.

During her eight-year international hockey career, Mleczko led the U.S. women’s hockey team to a historic gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, and a silver medal at the Salt Lake Games in 2002. Mleczko competed in all six games during the women’s hockey competition at the 1998 Nagano Games, contributing two goals and two assists on the way to Team USA’s gold medal.

Fast Facts

  • Eighth NBC Olympic assignment
  • Appeared on three U.S. women’s national teams at the IIHF women’s world championships (1997, 2000-01)
  • 1999 USA Hockey “Women’s Player of the Year” recipient
  • Captained Harvard to the 1999 NCAA Division I Women’s National Championship
  • Recipient of the 1999 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top intercollegiate varsity women’s hockey player
  • Mleczko and her husband, Jason Griswold, have four children, Finley, Jaime, Sam and Oliver, and reside in Concord, Mass.