JAYSON TATUM AND BOSTON CELTICS HOST JULIUS RANDLE AND MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Zora Stephenson to Call Timberwolves-Celtics; Basketball Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday Doubleheader on March 23 Features Spurs at Heat at 7 p.m. ET and Warriors at Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN; Mike Tirico Makes “On the Bench” Debut for Spurs-Heat and Dominique Wilkins Makes NBA Showtime Debut

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on March 24 Begins with Cavaliers Hosting Magic at 8 p.m. ET and Nuggets Visiting Suns at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2026 – Five-time All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum, amid a stunning comeback after an Achilles injury in the 2025 postseason, and the Boston Celtics host three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday Night Basketball this Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON MARCH 22: TIMBERWOLVES-CELTICS

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, continues this Sunday, March 22, when the Boston Celtics (46-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-27) from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Timberwolves-Celtics. Crawford played in Minnesota during the 2017-2018 season.

Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Tatum, who ruptured his Achilles in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year, returned on March 6 and has seamlessly resumed his All-Star level of play, scoring 20+ points in five out of the six games he’s appeared in. Reunited with five-time NBA All-Star, 2024 NBA Finals MVP, and 2025-26 NBA MVP candidate Jaylen Brown, the Celtics sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with the postseason less than a month away.

Randle, a two-time All-NBA selection, has scored 30+ points in three of his last four games. Along with Randle, Minnesota is bolstered by four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and 2021 NBA champion Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota will be without its franchise player and five-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, who is out with a knee injury.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON MARCH 24: MAGIC-CAVALIERS; NUGGETS-SUNS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, March 24.

Seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) host 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (38-30) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Mitchell and 11-time NBA All-Star point guard James Harden have led the Cavaliers to a current fourth place standing in the Eastern Conference, with Harden ranking third in the conference in assists per game (8.0). Orlando, currently sixth in the East, has won seven of its last 10 games, including notable victories over Minnesota, Cleveland, and Miami.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Magic-Cavaliers.

In the second game of the night, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (42-28) visit five-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (39-30) from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Jokić continues his superb play this season, leading the NBA in rebounds (12.6 RPG) and assists (10.6), while also ranking in the top 10 in scoring. In the last week, the Nuggets have also defeated two of the West’s best in San Antonio and Houston. The Suns remain in contention for a Western Conference postseason appearance, with Booker amid yet another prolific offensive season, averaging 25.8 points per game.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Nuggets-Suns.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Anthony, Carter, and McGrady. During his time in Orlando (2000-2004), McGrady earned four All-NBA selections, four NBA All-Star selections, two NBA scoring titles, and the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player Award. Anthony was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003 and made three All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time with the franchise. Carter played for the Magic (2009-2010) and Suns (2010-2011) during his career.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON MARCH 23: SPURS-HEAT; WARRIORS-MAVERICKS

This Monday, March 23, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (51-18) visit three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo, who scored 83 points in a win over the Wizards on March 10 for the second-most single-game scoring performance in NBA history, and the Miami Heat (38-31) from Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Spurs-Heat will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, in his “On the Bench” debut, will call the action with Austin Rivers and Jordan Cornette as analysts. Rivers will be dedicated to the Spurs and Cornette with the Heat.

Since Feb. 1, the Spurs are 19-2, led by 2026 NBA All-Stars Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox as well as young standouts Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Defensive Player of the Year candidate Wembanyama is averaging a league-best 3.0 blocks per game – one block more than the second-ranked player. Miami has been on a late-season surge, winning seven of its last 10 games as it aims for its seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Following Spurs-Heat, 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (23-47) host four-time NBA champion Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors (33-36) from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Warriors were featured on Sunday Night Basketball last week, nearly beating the Knicks at Madison Square Garden without the likes of star players Stephen Curry and Green. Dallas’ Flagg continues to lead all rookies in scoring and ranks third in rebounds and could potentially become the first Maverick since Luka Dončić in 2019 to win Rookie of the Year.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), five-time NBA All-Star and 1986 No. 1 overall pick Brad Daugherty (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Warriors-Mavericks.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine, NBA veteran Evan Turner, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins in his NBA Showtime debut.

A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Wilkins was a nine-time NBA All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and the 1986 NBA scoring champion during his NBA career.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., March 22

8 p.m.

Timberwolves at Celtics

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 23

7 p.m.

Spurs at Heat

Peacock, NBCSN*



9:30 p.m.

Warriors at Mavericks

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., March 24#

8 p.m.

Magic at Cavaliers

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Nuggets at Suns

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

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