Anson Carter (Olympics)

NHL veteran Anson Carter serves as a hockey studio analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, his third consecutive NBC Winter Olympics assignment.

Carter serves as an analyst for the NHL on TNT. Previously, he was a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ NHL coverage on NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBCSN’s NHL pre- and post-game shows. He also worked on NBC Sports’ coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish college hockey.

Fast Facts

