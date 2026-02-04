Anson Carter (Olympics)
Hockey Analyst
NHL veteran Anson Carter serves as a hockey studio analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, his third consecutive NBC Winter Olympics assignment.
Carter serves as an analyst for the NHL on TNT. Previously, he was a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ NHL coverage on NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBCSN’s NHL pre- and post-game shows. He also worked on NBC Sports’ coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish college hockey.
Fast Facts
- 3rd NBC Olympic assignment
- 11-year NHL veteran from 1996-07; Played in 674 games, producing 202 goals and 219 assists
- Founded the record label Big Up Entertainment in 2005
- Co-founder of the clothing line SOMB; Proceeds from sales go toward providing uniforms for underprivileged youth in Africa
- A native of Toronto, Canada, Carter attended Michigan State University and currently resides in Atlanta, Ga.