COLE HOCKER, ANNA HALL, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND OLYMPIC MEDALISTS COMPETE ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE IN NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2026 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM POLAND THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Live Coverage Begins This Friday at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard, Ato Boldon, and Trey Hardee to Call the Action

Team USA Track & Field Stars Compete for World Championship Medals

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 17, 2026 – Cole Hocker, Anna Hall, and Mondo Duplantis headline a field of Olympic medalists and Team USA stars competing for medals during NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2026 World Indoor Championships from Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń in Toruń, Poland, this week across Peacock and NBCSN.

Live coverage will be presented across Peacock and NBCSN beginning this Friday, March 20, at 5 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with live coverage continuing later that day at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Live coverage will continue throughout the weekend, culminating in the final session on Sunday, March 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. For a full schedule, please see the chart below.

Team USA is expected to be led by Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist and reigning 5,000m world champion Cole Hocker, who will be aiming to add to his 3000m silver medal from the 2024 World Indoor Championships. Hocker can become only the second American to ever win global titles at 1500m, 3000m, and 5,000m, joining two-time Olympic medalist and 11-time indoor/outdoor world medalist Bernard Lagat.

Team USA is also expected to feature reigning heptathlon world champion Anna Hall, Paris Olympic long jump/triple jump bronze medalist Jasmine Moore, Paris Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Yared Nuguse, and the world indoor debut of 17-year-old phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus, the under-20 indoor 800m world record holder who became the youngest American to ever compete at the outdoor World Championships last year.

A strong international contingent is expected to compete this week, headlined by two-time reigning Olympic pole vault gold medalist and world record holder Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), aiming for his fourth consecutive world indoor title. Paris Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), Paris Olympic 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson (Jamaica), Paris Olympic 800m gold medalist and indoor 800m world record holder Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain), and Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull (Australia) are all expected to toe the line.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the action with four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee, who earned the heptathlon silver medal at the 2010 World Indoor Championships.

How to Watch – Friday, March 20-Sunday, March 22 (all times ET) :

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSN

DATE

TIME (ET)

PLATFORM

Friday, March 20

5 a.m. (Day 1 AM)

Peacock



1:30 p.m. (Day 1 PM)

Peacock, NBCSN

Saturday, March 21

5 a.m. (Day 2 AM)

Peacock



1:30 p.m. (Day 2 PM)

Peacock, NBCSN

Sunday, March 22

5 a.m. (Day 3 AM)

Peacock



12:30 p.m. (Day 3 PM)

Peacock, NBCSN



--NBC SPORTS--