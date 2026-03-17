NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND DELIVERS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2021

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COLE HOCKER, ANNA HALL, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND OLYMPIC MEDALISTS COMPETE ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE IN NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2026 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM POLAND THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBCSN
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USA VS. CANADA PART III! PARALYMPIC SLED HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL GAME THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 11 A.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
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MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES FINAL WEEKEND, SLED HOCKEY SEMIFINALS AND GOLD MEDAL GAME, AND CLOSING CEREMONY HEADLINE COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
COLE HOCKER, ANNA HALL, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND OLYMPIC MEDALISTS COMPETE ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE IN NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2026 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM POLAND THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBCSN
Paralympics MC PB.jpg
USA VS. CANADA PART III! PARALYMPIC SLED HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL GAME THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 11 A.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Paralympics MC PB.jpg
MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES FINAL WEEKEND, SLED HOCKEY SEMIFINALS AND GOLD MEDAL GAME, AND CLOSING CEREMONY HEADLINE COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND DELIVERS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2021

Published March 17, 2026 05:10 PM

THE PLAYERS Final Round Averages 4.4 Million Viewers on NBC & Peacock; Audience Peaked at 7.1 Million Viewers from 5:45-6 p.m. ET

Over Each of Past Three Weeks, NBC Sports’ Final Round PGA TOUR Viewership Has Been Highest in Five Years

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 17, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday averaged 4.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – marking the event’s largest final round audience since 2021 and up 15% from the rain-impacted final round in 2025, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Viewership for Sunday’s final round peaked at 7.1 million viewers from 5:45-6 p.m. ET as champion Cameron Young birdied the 17th hole and hit a 375-yard drive to put him in position to par No. 18.

THE PLAYERS final round viewership on NBC and Peacock marks the third consecutive week that the PGA TOUR’s Sunday audience hit a five-year high (most-watched since 2021).

Saturday’s coverage averaged 3.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, the event’s most watched third-round since 2021 and up 13% from last year.

NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage continues with the Valspar Championship, the last stop on the Florida Swing, this Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

--NBC SPORTS--