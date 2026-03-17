NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND DELIVERS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2021

THE PLAYERS Final Round Averages 4.4 Million Viewers on NBC & Peacock; Audience Peaked at 7.1 Million Viewers from 5:45-6 p.m. ET

Over Each of Past Three Weeks, NBC Sports’ Final Round PGA TOUR Viewership Has Been Highest in Five Years

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 17, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of THE PLAYERS Championship on Sunday averaged 4.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – marking the event’s largest final round audience since 2021 and up 15% from the rain-impacted final round in 2025, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Viewership for Sunday’s final round peaked at 7.1 million viewers from 5:45-6 p.m. ET as champion Cameron Young birdied the 17th hole and hit a 375-yard drive to put him in position to par No. 18.

THE PLAYERS final round viewership on NBC and Peacock marks the third consecutive week that the PGA TOUR’s Sunday audience hit a five-year high (most-watched since 2021).

Saturday’s coverage averaged 3.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, the event’s most watched third-round since 2021 and up 13% from last year.

NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage continues with the Valspar Championship, the last stop on the Florida Swing, this Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

--NBC SPORTS--