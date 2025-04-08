Ashley ShahAhmadi joined NBC Sports in July 2025 as a courtside reporter for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, she served as the Charlotte Hornets’ sideline reporter for Bally Sports South for multiple seasons. Her prior basketball experience also includes being an ESPN Radio NBA postseason reporter and, while previously at TNT Sports, an NBA host and reporter. Aside from basketball, ShahAhmadi has served as one of ESPN’s college football sideline reporters since August 2023, primarily working with SEC Network.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, she began her career as the weekend sports anchor at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Miss., before moving back to Atlanta to work as a social media content producer for Fox Sports South/Southeast.