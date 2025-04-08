Ashley ShahAhmadi

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COURTSIDE REPORTERS AND NBA INSIDER FOR UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE
USATF PB.png
PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS EZRA FRECH AND HUNTER WOODHALL HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF USATF PARA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SATURDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK
nascar_on_nbc logo
NASCAR RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY FROM IOWA SPEEDWAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES COURTSIDE REPORTERS AND NBA INSIDER FOR UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE
USATF PB.png
PARALYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS EZRA FRECH AND HUNTER WOODHALL HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF USATF PARA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS SATURDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK
nascar_on_nbc logo
NASCAR RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY FROM IOWA SPEEDWAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Ashley ShahAhamdi.jpg Download

Ashley ShahAhmadi

NBA Reporter

Ashley ShahAhmadi joined NBC Sports in July 2025 as a courtside reporter for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, she served as the Charlotte Hornets’ sideline reporter for Bally Sports South for multiple seasons. Her prior basketball experience also includes being an ESPN Radio NBA postseason reporter and, while previously at TNT Sports, an NBA host and reporter. Aside from basketball, ShahAhmadi has served as one of ESPN’s college football sideline reporters since August 2023, primarily working with SEC Network.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, she began her career as the weekend sports anchor at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Miss., before moving back to Atlanta to work as a social media content producer for Fox Sports South/Southeast.