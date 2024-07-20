Ato Boldon (Olympics)

Ato Boldon serves as a track & field analyst for the Paris Olympics, Boldon’s seventh Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal.

He made his Olympic broadcast debut as a track & field analyst at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, a role he continued for the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics. Boldon also served as a correspondent at the last two 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics.

In 1992, Boldon represented Trinidad and Tobago in the 100m and 200m competitions at the Barcelona Olympics. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Boldon won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m events. Four years later, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he won a silver medal in the 100m, and a bronze in the 200m.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Boldon served as an analyst for BBC’s coverage of the 1999 World Championships in Seville, Spain. He also served as a sideline reporter for the BBC’s coverage of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in 2000. In 2005, Boldon served as a commentator for CBS’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Boldon wrote, produced and directed the film Once In A Lifetime: Boldon in Bahrain. The documentary chronicled his voyage with fellow Trinidad and Tobago fans to the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the Trinidad and Tobago soccer team became the smallest country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

