Austin Rivers 1.jpeg Download

Austin Rivers

Basketball Analyst

Austin Rivers joined NBC Sports in 2025 as a college basketball analyst and will serve as a game and studio analyst for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Duke, Rivers played 11 seasons in the NBA, making the playoffs eight times. He spent his career with seven teams (New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves).

Rivers enjoyed a successful career at Duke, earning ACC Rookie of the Year and Third-team All-American honors in his lone season as a Blue Devil. He was a highly touted high school player, being named Naismith Prep Player of the Year, McDonald’s All-American, and Florida Mr. Basketball during his senior year in 2011.

Rivers’ father is NBA champion-head coach Doc Rivers, who coached Austin for three-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers.

Following his retirement in 2023, Rivers began his broadcasting career as a studio analyst for ESPN before joining NBC Sports in 2025.