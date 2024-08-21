Carolyn Manno serves as host for NBC Sports’ Gold Zone coverage of the Paralympic Games on Peacock. This marks Manno’s fifth Paralympic Games assignment with NBC Sports, having previously served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014).

Earlier this summer, Manno returned to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for her seventh consecutive assignment where she hosted coverage on USA Network. Previously, Manno was a host on CNBC for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for Tokyo Olympics, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. She also served as a. Following the Paris Olympics, Manno will serve as a host for the Paralympic Games.

She is currently a reporter and host at CNN, host of American Kennel Club’s digital streaming platform, and appears occasionally on WNBC in New York. This past season, she served as host for Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock. She previously worked across numerous NBC Sports events including NFL, NASCAR and horse racing.

Fun Facts