Carolyn Manno

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Rotoworld Fantasy Marathon.png
ROTOWORLD FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT MARATHON – FEATURING 10 HOURS OF EXPERT ANALYSIS AND MOCK DRAFTS - BEGINS TOMORROW, THURS. AUG. 22 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC SPORTS DIGITAL
Paras2024 - Press Box.png
PARIS PARALYMPICS LISTINGS
SNF - Press Box.png
DRAKE MAYE AND NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FACE JAYDEN DANIELS AND WASHINGTON COMMANDERS THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 25 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, KICKING OFF NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NFL COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.
Press Box - PL Fan Fest
CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Rotoworld Fantasy Marathon.png
ROTOWORLD FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT MARATHON – FEATURING 10 HOURS OF EXPERT ANALYSIS AND MOCK DRAFTS - BEGINS TOMORROW, THURS. AUG. 22 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC SPORTS DIGITAL
Paras2024 - Press Box.png
PARIS PARALYMPICS LISTINGS
SNF - Press Box.png
DRAKE MAYE AND NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS FACE JAYDEN DANIELS AND WASHINGTON COMMANDERS THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 25 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK, KICKING OFF NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NFL COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE’S OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.
Press Box - PL Fan Fest
CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK TO HOST PREMIER LEAGUE AND NBC SPORTS 10TH “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 21-22, 2024
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF TODAY! COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PL OPENING WEEKEND MATCHES LIVE ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Carolyn Manno Headshot Download

Carolyn Manno

Host, Gold Zone

Carolyn Manno serves as host for NBC Sports’ Gold Zone coverage of the Paralympic Games on Peacock. This marks Manno’s fifth Paralympic Games assignment with NBC Sports, having previously served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014).

Earlier this summer, Manno returned to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for her seventh consecutive assignment where she hosted coverage on USA Network. Previously, Manno was a host on CNBC for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for Tokyo Olympics, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. She also served as a. Following the Paris Olympics, Manno will serve as a host for the Paralympic Games.

She is currently a reporter and host at CNN, host of American Kennel Club’s digital streaming platform, and appears occasionally on WNBC in New York. This past season, she served as host for Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock. She previously worked across numerous NBC Sports events including NFL, NASCAR and horse racing.

Fun Facts

  • 5th Paralympic Games with NBCU, first hosting Gold Zone
  • Just finished 7th Olympics with NBCU, hosting coverage on USA Network
  • Made her NBC Olympics hosting debut in Rio in 2016.
  • Manno currently serves as a sports contributor for CNN.
  • Prior to joining NBC Sports in 2012, Manno was an anchor/reporter for CSN New England, and contributor to CSNNE.com.
  • Manno earned multiple first place awards from the Associated Press including an Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Journalism and an Indiana Spectrum Award for journalistic excellence while working in South Bend, Ind.