Carolyn Manno (Olympics)
Host - USA Network
Carolyn Manno returns to NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for her seventh consecutive assignment where she will host coverage on USA Network. Previously, Manno was a host on CNBC for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for Tokyo Olympics, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. She also served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage. Following the Paris Olympics, Manno will serve as a host for the Paralympic Games.
She is currently a reporter and host at CNN, host of American Kennel Club’s digital streaming platform, and appears occasionally on WNBC in New York. This past season, she served as host for Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock. She previously worked across numerous NBC Sports events including NFL, NASCAR and horse racing.
Fun Facts
- 7th Olympics overall with NBCU
- Made her NBC Olympics hosting debut in Rio in 2016.
- Manno currently serves as a sports contributor for CNN.
- Prior to joining NBC Sports in 2012, Manno was an anchor/reporter for CSN New England, and contributor to CSNNE.com.
- Manno earned multiple first place awards from the Associated Press including an Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Journalism and an Indiana Spectrum Award for journalistic excellence while working in South Bend, Ind.