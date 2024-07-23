Chris Marlowe (Olympics)

Chris Marlowe returns as a beach volleyball play-by-play announcer for NBCUniversal, which marks Marlowe’s ninth Olympic broadcast assignment for NBCU.

Marlowe is currently the television play-by-play voice of the Denver Nuggets, a position he has held since 2004. Prior to joining the Nuggets, Marlowe called Pac-10 basketball for FOX Sports Northwest and handled play-by-play duties for FOX Sports West’s coverage of USC basketball.

Throughout his career, Marlowe has called a variety of sports including basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, swimming, diving and gymnastics.

Marlowe played both basketball and volleyball for San Diego State University. In 1976 and 1978, he was voted the most valuable player by USA Volleyball. Marlowe’s athletic career culminated as captain of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic Volleyball team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.