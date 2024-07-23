 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Chris Marlowe (Olympics)

Beach Volleyball Play-By-Play

Chris Marlowe returns as a beach volleyball play-by-play announcer for NBCUniversal, which marks Marlowe’s ninth Olympic broadcast assignment for NBCU.

Marlowe is currently the television play-by-play voice of the Denver Nuggets, a position he has held since 2004. Prior to joining the Nuggets, Marlowe called Pac-10 basketball for FOX Sports Northwest and handled play-by-play duties for FOX Sports West’s coverage of USC basketball.

Throughout his career, Marlowe has called a variety of sports including basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, swimming, diving and gymnastics.

Marlowe played both basketball and volleyball for San Diego State University. In 1976 and 1978, he was voted the most valuable player by USA Volleyball. Marlowe’s athletic career culminated as captain of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic Volleyball team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.