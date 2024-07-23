Cynthia Potter (Olympics)

A three-time member of the U.S. Olympic team, Cynthia Potter serves as NBCUniversal’s diving analyst this summer at the Paris Olympics, marking her ninth consecutive Olympics in the role (beginning at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics).

A three-time World Diver of the Year and winner of a silver medal at the 1978 World Diving Championships, she has also worked on NBC Sports’ coverage of multiple U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Diving.

Fast Facts

