Cynthia Potter (Olympics)
Diving Analyst
A three-time member of the U.S. Olympic team, Cynthia Potter serves as NBCUniversal’s diving analyst this summer at the Paris Olympics, marking her ninth consecutive Olympics in the role (beginning at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics).
A three-time World Diver of the Year and winner of a silver medal at the 1978 World Diving Championships, she has also worked on NBC Sports’ coverage of multiple U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Diving.
Fast Facts
- Ninth assignment with NBCU as diving analyst
- Member of the 1972, 1976 and 1980 U.S. Olympic Diving Teams
- Competed for 20 years, both on springboard and the platform
- Holds 28 NCAA diving championships and won 20 gold medals in world competitions.
- Elected to the Indiana University Hall of Fame, the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and received the ISHOF’s Paragon Award in 2014