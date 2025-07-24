Derek Fisher

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS FINALIZES GAME ANALYST TEAM AND ADDS FINAL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBA COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS FALL
Kentucky Oaks Pic.png
FOR FIRST TIME EVER, NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT KENTUCKY OAKS IN PRIMETIME – FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK
World Aquatics Championships 2025.png
KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS FINALIZES GAME ANALYST TEAM AND ADDS FINAL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBA COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS FALL
Kentucky Oaks Pic.png
FOR FIRST TIME EVER, NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT KENTUCKY OAKS IN PRIMETIME – FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK
World Aquatics Championships 2025.png
KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Derek Fisher.jpg Download

Derek Fisher

NBA Analyst

Derek Fisher joined NBC Sports in July 2025 as a game analyst for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season. A five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA and appeared in 287 playoff games, second only to LeBron James on the all-time list.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Little Rock, Fisher played in eight NBA Finals (seven with the Lakers, one with the Oklahoma City Thunder). Throughout his career, he led the league in games played seven times and games started five times. During his 18 seasons in the NBA, he also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks. Additionally, he was named Sun Belt Player of the Year during his senior year at Little Rock.

After retiring in 2014, Fisher spent time as the head coach of the New York Knicks and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He has also appeared as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, NBA TV, and Spectrum SportsNet’s coverage of the Lakers.