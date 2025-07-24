Derek Fisher joined NBC Sports in July 2025 as a game analyst for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season. A five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA and appeared in 287 playoff games, second only to LeBron James on the all-time list.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Little Rock, Fisher played in eight NBA Finals (seven with the Lakers, one with the Oklahoma City Thunder). Throughout his career, he led the league in games played seven times and games started five times. During his 18 seasons in the NBA, he also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks. Additionally, he was named Sun Belt Player of the Year during his senior year at Little Rock.

After retiring in 2014, Fisher spent time as the head coach of the New York Knicks and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He has also appeared as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, NBA TV, and Spectrum SportsNet’s coverage of the Lakers.