Grant Liffmann will serve as NBC Sports’ NBA Insider specializing in front office analysis when its coverage of the association begins in October 2025.

Liffmann served as an executive in the Atlanta Hawks’ front office for three seasons. He held the role of VP of Basketball Operations, as well as most recently the VP of Pro Personnel, overseeing the pro scouting department.

Prior to his time in the Hawks’ front office, Liffmann spent nearly six years (2016-2022) with NBC Sports Bay Area primarily covering the Golden State Warriors, where he hosted the Warriors Outsiders show. During his tenure with NBC Sports Bay Area, he won a Northern California Emmy Award in 2018.