JASON GOODALL (Olympics)
Tennis Play-by-Play
Jason Goodall makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a tennis play-by-play commentator for Olympic Games Paris 2024.
A former professional tennis player and coach, Goodall currently calls tennis events as a play-by-play voice and analyst for Tennis Channel and ESPN.
After competing at the highest level on the ITF junior circuit, Goodall ranked as high as British No. 2 as a professional and was part of Great Britain’s Davis Cup team in 1989.
Fast Facts
- Debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage
- Ranked as high as British No. 2 as a professional and was part of Great Britain’s Davis Cup team in 1989