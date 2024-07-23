JASON GOODALL (Olympics)

Jason Goodall makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a tennis play-by-play commentator for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A former professional tennis player and coach, Goodall currently calls tennis events as a play-by-play voice and analyst for Tennis Channel and ESPN.

After competing at the highest level on the ITF junior circuit, Goodall ranked as high as British No. 2 as a professional and was part of Great Britain’s Davis Cup team in 1989.

