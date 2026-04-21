John Fanta

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Sunday Night Baseball
MARK GUBICZA AND ERIC HOSMER JOIN NBC SPORTS’ SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ANNOUNCE TEAM FOR ANGELS-ROYALS, THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 26 AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
Notre Dame NBC
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL BLUE-GOLD GAME PRESENTED LIVE THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 25, AT 2 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK
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ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
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SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Sunday Night Baseball
MARK GUBICZA AND ERIC HOSMER JOIN NBC SPORTS’ SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ANNOUNCE TEAM FOR ANGELS-ROYALS, THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 26 AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
Notre Dame NBC
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL BLUE-GOLD GAME PRESENTED LIVE THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 25, AT 2 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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John Fanta - PB Download

John Fanta

Play-by-Play & Reporter

John Fanta joined NBC Sports on a full-time basis in August 2025 to handle college basketball play-by-play while also providing college football game break updates in studio on fall Saturdays and serving as a reporter across multiple properties on NBC and Peacock.

Fanta has handled play-by-play and served as a reporter for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage during the 2025-26 season. In February 2026, Fanta called his first NBA on NBC game alongside three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

Fanta has served as a lead play-by-play voice for BIG EAST men’s basketball during the 2025-26 season, while also calling Big Ten and Big 12 games. In the spring of 2026, he called the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament and NBC Sports’ five BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament games.

During the 2024-25 season, Fanta called numerous men’s college basketball games on Peacock and served as a reporter for NBC Sports’ five BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament games.

Previously, Fanta was a national college basketball broadcaster for FOX Sports from 2018 to 2025. Throughout his tenure at FOX Sports, he served as a play-by-play broadcaster, national reporter and contributor to The Field of 68 Media Network. Fanta also contributed as a writer to the network’s website.

Upon graduating from Seton Hall University in 2017, Fanta became a fixture in the BIG EAST Conference. He served as a commentator on the BIG EAST Digital Network for a variety of sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and soccer, and was the lead host for the conference’s studio show BIG EAST Shootaround.

In 2024, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association awarded Fanta with the Rising Star Award, which recognizes journalistic excellence by reporters who are under 30 years of age. Additionally, he was presented with the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award from his alma mater in 2023 and was named on The Athletic’s “40 Under 40: Rising Stars in Men’s College Basketball” list.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Fanta currently resides in New Jersey with his wife and their son.