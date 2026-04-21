John Fanta joined NBC Sports on a full-time basis in August 2025 to handle college basketball play-by-play while also providing college football game break updates in studio on fall Saturdays and serving as a reporter across multiple properties on NBC and Peacock.

Fanta has handled play-by-play and served as a reporter for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage during the 2025-26 season. In February 2026, Fanta called his first NBA on NBC game alongside three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

Fanta has served as a lead play-by-play voice for BIG EAST men’s basketball during the 2025-26 season, while also calling Big Ten and Big 12 games. In the spring of 2026, he called the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament and NBC Sports’ five BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament games.

During the 2024-25 season, Fanta called numerous men’s college basketball games on Peacock and served as a reporter for NBC Sports’ five BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament games.

Previously, Fanta was a national college basketball broadcaster for FOX Sports from 2018 to 2025. Throughout his tenure at FOX Sports, he served as a play-by-play broadcaster, national reporter and contributor to The Field of 68 Media Network. Fanta also contributed as a writer to the network’s website.

Upon graduating from Seton Hall University in 2017, Fanta became a fixture in the BIG EAST Conference. He served as a commentator on the BIG EAST Digital Network for a variety of sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and soccer, and was the lead host for the conference’s studio show BIG EAST Shootaround.

In 2024, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association awarded Fanta with the Rising Star Award, which recognizes journalistic excellence by reporters who are under 30 years of age. Additionally, he was presented with the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award from his alma mater in 2023 and was named on The Athletic’s “40 Under 40: Rising Stars in Men’s College Basketball” list.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Fanta currently resides in New Jersey with his wife and their son.