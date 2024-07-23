Karen Stupples (Olympics)

Karen Stupples returns for her third Olympic assignment with NBCU, serving as an on-course reporter for NBCU’s golf coverage of the Paris Olympics. Stupples previously served as an analyst for the 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Stupples, who won the 2004 Women’s British Open, joined GOLF Channel in 2013 and handles both on-course reporting and analyst duties for NBC Sports’ LPGA Tour and college golf coverage.

Stupples currently serves as an on-course reporter and analyst for the network’s tournament coverage of the LPGA Tour. Stupples also works as an analyst for Golf Central, the network’s daily evening news program.

Prior to joining GOLF Channel, the 2004 Women’s British Open champion accumulated nearly $4 million in career earnings on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours over the course of her 15-year career.

Fast Facts