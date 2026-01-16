Kaylee Hartung joins NBC Sports’ “Legendary February” coverage with assignments on two signature events, serving as a sideline reporter for Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock, and a reporter for the aerials and moguls competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Hartung has served as the sideline reporter for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football since 2022 and is a correspondent for TODAY on NBC.

Fast Facts



Makes her Super Bowl debut, as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports on Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Makes Winter Games debut, serving as NBC Olympics aerials and moguls reporter in Livigno, Italy.

Has served as sideline reporter on five NFL Playoff games with NBC Sports.

Prime Video’s sideline reporter on Thursday Night Football since 2022 and a correspondent for TODAY on NBC.

since 2022 and a correspondent for on NBC. Previously held reporting roles with Good Morning America , World News Tonight , and Nightline , and was a national correspondent for CNN

, , and , and was a national correspondent for CNN Served as a reporter for ESPN, and covered the College Football Playoff, NCAA basketball, and the College World Series.

A graduate of Washington and Lee University, she began her career in Washington, D.C. as an associate producer for CBS News’ Face the Nation.

@KayleeHartung