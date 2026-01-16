Kaylee Hartung
Reporter, NFL and Olympics
Kaylee Hartung joins NBC Sports’ “Legendary February” coverage with assignments on two signature events, serving as a sideline reporter for Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock, and a reporter for the aerials and moguls competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Hartung has served as the sideline reporter for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football since 2022 and is a correspondent for TODAY on NBC.
Fast Facts
- Makes her Super Bowl debut, as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports on Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
- Makes Winter Games debut, serving as NBC Olympics aerials and moguls reporter in Livigno, Italy.
- Has served as sideline reporter on five NFL Playoff games with NBC Sports.
- Previously held reporting roles with Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and Nightline, and was a national correspondent for CNN
- Served as a reporter for ESPN, and covered the College Football Playoff, NCAA basketball, and the College World Series.
- A graduate of Washington and Lee University, she began her career in Washington, D.C. as an associate producer for CBS News’ Face the Nation.
@KayleeHartung