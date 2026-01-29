 Skip navigation
Lindsey Jacobellis Headshot Download

Lindsey Jacobellis

Snowboard Cross Analyst

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis will serve as a Snowboard Cross Analyst for NBC Sport’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Jacobellis’ first Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.

Jacobellis is the most decorated female snowboard cross athlete of all time as she holds the most X Games titles in individual snowboard cross (10) and is a 31-time World Cup gold medalist.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.
  • Two-time Olympic gold medalist at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
  • Olympic silver medalist at the 2006 Turin Winter Games.
  • Six-time World Championship Winner (2005, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019).
  • 10-time Winter X Games champion in Snowboard cross (2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016).
  • Five-time Olympian (2006 Turin, 2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing)
  • 31-time World Cup gold medalist.
  • Holds the record for the most gold medals in a single snowboard event at the World Championships with five.
  • Appeared on MTV’s The Challenge in 2017.
  • Authored two books, Sochi: A True Story and Unforgiving: Lessons from the Fall.

