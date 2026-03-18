IMSA’S TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING AND SUPERMOTOCROSS FROM BIRMINGHAM HEADLINE LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN THIS WEEK

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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
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NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
PGA TOUR’S VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND DELIVERS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2021

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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IMSA’S TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING AND SUPERMOTOCROSS FROM BIRMINGHAM HEADLINE LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN THIS WEEK

Published March 18, 2026 02:20 PM

Twelve Hours of Sebring Begins This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock before Transitioning to Peacock and NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. ET

Supercross from Protective Stadium in Birmingham Begins This Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock; Encore Presentation on NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn.March 18, 2026 – IMSA’s Twelve Hours of Sebring from Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Fla., and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross race from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., headline NBC Sports’ live motorsports coverage across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN this week.

IMSA: TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race from Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida, this Saturday, March 21, with live coverage beginning on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET before transitioning to Peacock and NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The 74th edition of the race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers competing across four separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Highlighting the field are 2026 Rolex 24 winner and defending Sebring winner Felipe Nasr, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, three-time reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, current INDYCAR points leader Kyle Kirkwood, defending Sebring GTD champions Philip Ellis, Russell Ward, and Indy Dontje in the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, and three-time Sebring winners Jordan Taylor and Colin Braun from the U.S.

NBC Sports will utilize 10 of its motorsports commentators, analysts, and reporters for the prestigious race, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey along with analysts and Twelve Hours of Sebring winners Calvin Fish (1990) and Townsend Bell (2012). Brian Till and six-time Twelve Hours of Sebring winner Oliver Gavin will also be a part of the commentating team. Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters.

In addition to comprehensive Twelve Hours of Sebring coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the Ford Mustang Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Michelin Pilot Challenge races throughout the week. For the full schedule, please see the chart below.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play-by-Play: Leigh Diffey, Brian Till
  • Analysts: Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell, Oliver Gavin
  • Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Chris Wilner

NBC SPORTS’ TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Date
Race
Time (ET)
Platform
Thurs., March 19
Ford Mustang Challenge
1 p.m.
Peacock
Porsche Carrera Cup
2:55 p.m.
Peacock
Lamborghini Super Trofeo
6 p.m.
Peacock
Fri., March 20
Ford Mustang Challenge
10:15 a.m.
Peacock
WeatherTech Championship Qualifying
11:20 a.m.
Peacock
Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
1:55 p.m.
Peacock
Lamborghini Super Trofeo
4:30 p.m.
Peacock
Porsche Carrera Cup
5:40 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., March 21
Twelve Hours of Sebring
10 a.m.
Peacock
Twelve Hours of Sebring
4:30 p.m.
Peacock, NBCSN

SUPERMOTOCROSS: BIRMINGHAM

The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, March 21, from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., starting live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with an encore presentation on Sunday, March 22, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. Race Day Live pre-race coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This month’s race at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis saw two-time SMX 450 runner-up Hunter Lawrence earn his second win of the year and maintain his lead over six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac in the 450SMX Class points standings. In the 250 East division, Cole Davies took the win and holds a one-point lead over 2025SMX East Class runner-up Seth Hammaker in the season standings. This week’s race is an East/West Showdown, with both 250 divisions facing off, including 250 West Division points leader Haiden Deegan.

Jason Weigandt will serve as play-by-play with seven-time AMA champion James Stewart. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters. Play-by-play veteran Edgar Lopez and former racer Tommy Rios serve as play-by-by and analyst for the Spanish-language broadcast on Peacock.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Birmingham gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, hosted by former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo and featuring Haley Shanley and StevenLurch” Scott.

All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.

Broadcast Team

  • Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Will Christien / Jason Thomas
  • Race Day Live: Justin Brayton / Adam Cianciarulo / Haley Shanley / Steven “Lurch” Scott

How To Watch (all times ET)

  • TV – NBC
  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., March 21
Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live
Peacock
1 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – Race
Peacock
7 p.m.^
Sun., March 22
Monster Energy Supercross – Race
NBC
1 p.m.*

*Encore presentation
^Available in Spanish-language on Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--