IMSA’S TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING AND SUPERMOTOCROSS FROM BIRMINGHAM HEADLINE LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN THIS WEEK

Twelve Hours of Sebring Begins This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock before Transitioning to Peacock and NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. ET

Supercross from Protective Stadium in Birmingham Begins This Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock; Encore Presentation on NBC this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2026 – IMSA’s Twelve Hours of Sebring from Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Fla., and the Monster Energy AMA Supercross race from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., headline NBC Sports’ live motorsports coverage across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN this week.

IMSA: TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race from Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida, this Saturday, March 21, with live coverage beginning on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET before transitioning to Peacock and NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The 74th edition of the race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers competing across four separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Highlighting the field are 2026 Rolex 24 winner and defending Sebring winner Felipe Nasr, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, three-time reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, current INDYCAR points leader Kyle Kirkwood, defending Sebring GTD champions Philip Ellis, Russell Ward, and Indy Dontje in the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, and three-time Sebring winners Jordan Taylor and Colin Braun from the U.S.

NBC Sports will utilize 10 of its motorsports commentators, analysts, and reporters for the prestigious race, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey along with analysts and Twelve Hours of Sebring winners Calvin Fish (1990) and Townsend Bell (2012). Brian Till and six-time Twelve Hours of Sebring winner Oliver Gavin will also be a part of the commentating team. Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters.

In addition to comprehensive Twelve Hours of Sebring coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the Ford Mustang Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Michelin Pilot Challenge races throughout the week. For the full schedule, please see the chart below.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey , Brian Till

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , Oliver Gavin

: , , Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Chris Wilner

NBC SPORTS’ TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Date

Race

Time (ET)

Platform

Thurs., March 19

Ford Mustang Challenge

1 p.m.

Peacock

Porsche Carrera Cup

2:55 p.m.

Peacock

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

6 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., March 20

Ford Mustang Challenge

10:15 a.m.

Peacock

WeatherTech Championship Qualifying

11:20 a.m.

Peacock

Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

1:55 p.m.

Peacock

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

4:30 p.m.

Peacock

Porsche Carrera Cup

5:40 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., March 21

Twelve Hours of Sebring

10 a.m.

Peacock

Twelve Hours of Sebring

4:30 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN



SUPERMOTOCROSS: BIRMINGHAM

The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, March 21, from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., starting live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with an encore presentation on Sunday, March 22, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. Race Day Live pre-race coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This month’s race at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis saw two-time SMX 450 runner-up Hunter Lawrence earn his second win of the year and maintain his lead over six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac in the 450SMX Class points standings. In the 250 East division, Cole Davies took the win and holds a one-point lead over 2025SMX East Class runner-up Seth Hammaker in the season standings. This week’s race is an East/West Showdown, with both 250 divisions facing off, including 250 West Division points leader Haiden Deegan.

Jason Weigandt will serve as play-by-play with seven-time AMA champion James Stewart. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters. Play-by-play veteran Edgar Lopez and former racer Tommy Rios serve as play-by-by and analyst for the Spanish-language broadcast on Peacock.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Birmingham gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, hosted by former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo and featuring Haley Shanley and Steven “Lurch” Scott.

All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.

Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Will Christien / Jason Thomas

: / Race Day Live: Justin Brayton / Adam Cianciarulo / Haley Shanley / Steven “Lurch” Scott

How To Watch (all times ET)



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., March 21

Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.

Monster Energy Supercross – Race

Peacock

7 p.m.^

Sun., March 22

Monster Energy Supercross – Race

NBC

1 p.m.*



*Encore presentation

^Available in Spanish-language on Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--