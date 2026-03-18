PGA TOUR’S VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Live Coverage from Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., Begins at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2026 – The PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship from Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock this weekend.

The field of 133 players who will compete for $9.1 million features nine of the World Top 25, including Xander Schauffele (No. 7), Justin Thomas (No. 14), and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 15) – who each finished in the top 10 at last week’s PLAYERS Championship – as well as Jacob Bridgeman (No. 20), Akshay Bhatia (No. 22), and defending Valspar champion Viktor Hovland (No. 18). In 2025, Hovland made four birdies on the back nine to win the tournament.

NBC Sports’ announce team for Valspar Championship features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Kira K. Dixon will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 21 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22 on NBC and Peacock.

Following the Valspar Championship, the last stop on the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, NBC Sports’ coverage of the TOUR continues in Texas for two weeks with Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Valspar Championship

Play by Play



Dan Hicks

Terry Gannon

Analysts



Kevin Kisner

Brad Faxon

On-Course



Jim “Bones” Mackay

Smylie Kaufman

John Wood

Interviews



Kira K. Dixon

2026 Valspar Championship Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Thurs., March 19

2 – 6 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Fri., March 20

2 – 6 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., March 21

1 – 3 p.m.

Round 3

Golf Channel

Sat., March 21

3 – 6 p.m.

Round 3

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Mar. 22

1 – 3 p.m.

Final Round

Golf Channel

Sun., Mar. 22

3 – 6 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



Notable Players This Week



Jacob Bridgeman

Akshay Bhatia

Matt Fitzpatrick

Xander Schauffele

Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Blades Brown

Adam Hadwin

--NBC SPORTS--