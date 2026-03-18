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COLE HOCKER, ANNA HALL, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND OLYMPIC MEDALISTS COMPETE ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE IN NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2026 WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM POLAND THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBCSN
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USA VS. CANADA PART III! PARALYMPIC SLED HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL GAME THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 11 A.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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PGA TOUR’S VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published March 18, 2026 10:22 AM

NBC Sports’ Live Coverage from Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., Begins at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2026 – The PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship from Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock this weekend.

The field of 133 players who will compete for $9.1 million features nine of the World Top 25, including Xander Schauffele (No. 7), Justin Thomas (No. 14), and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 15) – who each finished in the top 10 at last week’s PLAYERS Championship – as well as Jacob Bridgeman (No. 20), Akshay Bhatia (No. 22), and defending Valspar champion Viktor Hovland (No. 18). In 2025, Hovland made four birdies on the back nine to win the tournament.

NBC Sports’ announce team for Valspar Championship features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Kira K. Dixon will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 21 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22 on NBC and Peacock.

Following the Valspar Championship, the last stop on the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, NBC Sports’ coverage of the TOUR continues in Texas for two weeks with Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Valspar Championship

Play by Play

  • Dan Hicks
  • Terry Gannon

Analysts

  • Kevin Kisner
  • Brad Faxon

On-Course

  • Jim “Bones” Mackay
  • Smylie Kaufman
  • John Wood

Interviews

  • Kira K. Dixon

2026 Valspar Championship Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date
Time (ET)
Program
Platform
Thurs., March 19
2 – 6 p.m.
Round 1
Golf Channel
Fri., March 20
2 – 6 p.m.
Round 2
Golf Channel
Sat., March 21
1 – 3 p.m.
Round 3
Golf Channel
Sat., March 21
3 – 6 p.m.
Round 3
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Mar. 22
1 – 3 p.m.
Final Round
Golf Channel
Sun., Mar. 22
3 – 6 p.m.
Final Round
NBC, Peacock

Notable Players This Week

  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Justin Thomas
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Blades Brown
  • Adam Hadwin

--NBC SPORTS--