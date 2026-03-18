PGA TOUR’S VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports’ Live Coverage from Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., Begins at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, on NBC and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2026 – The PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship from Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock this weekend.
The field of 133 players who will compete for $9.1 million features nine of the World Top 25, including Xander Schauffele (No. 7), Justin Thomas (No. 14), and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 15) – who each finished in the top 10 at last week’s PLAYERS Championship – as well as Jacob Bridgeman (No. 20), Akshay Bhatia (No. 22), and defending Valspar champion Viktor Hovland (No. 18). In 2025, Hovland made four birdies on the back nine to win the tournament.
NBC Sports’ announce team for Valspar Championship features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Kira K. Dixon will conduct interviews.
NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 21 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22 on NBC and Peacock.
Following the Valspar Championship, the last stop on the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, NBC Sports’ coverage of the TOUR continues in Texas for two weeks with Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).
NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Valspar Championship
Play by Play
- Dan Hicks
- Terry Gannon
Analysts
- Kevin Kisner
- Brad Faxon
On-Course
- Jim “Bones” Mackay
- Smylie Kaufman
- John Wood
Interviews
- Kira K. Dixon
2026 Valspar Championship Coverage Schedule
(All times ET, subject to change)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platform
|Thurs., March 19
|2 – 6 p.m.
|Round 1
|Golf Channel
|Fri., March 20
|2 – 6 p.m.
|Round 2
|Golf Channel
|Sat., March 21
|1 – 3 p.m.
|Round 3
|Golf Channel
|Sat., March 21
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Round 3
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Mar. 22
|1 – 3 p.m.
|Final Round
|Golf Channel
|Sun., Mar. 22
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Final Round
|NBC, Peacock
Notable Players This Week
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Akshay Bhatia
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Xander Schauffele
- Viktor Hovland
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Brooks Koepka
- Blades Brown
- Adam Hadwin
--NBC SPORTS--