NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 8
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, NOAH LYLES AND GRANT HOLLOWAY AIM FOR MEDALS ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
KEVIN KISNER TO SERVE AS ANALYST FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS

TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD COMPETE FOR THE PODIUM ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
KEVIN KISNER TO SERVE AS ANALYST FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS

TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD COMPETE FOR THE PODIUM ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Mallory Weggemann (Olympics)

Daytime Host

Five-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann will serve as a host for NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage on CNBC and E!, becoming the first Paralympian to host Olympic coverage for NBCU. This will be Weggemann’s third assignment for NBCU and first on the Olympics, following the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games, where she served as a reporter.

Weggemann has enjoyed a decorated 15-plus year athletic career. In her Paralympic debut at the 2012 London Games, she won gold in the 50m freestyle S8 and bronze in the 4x100m medley relay. She has since competed at both the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics, winning three more medals (two gold) at the latter. Additionally, Weggemann is a 15-time world champion and twice has been named World Disabled Swimmer of the Year (2009, 2010).