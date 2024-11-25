Matt Strauss was named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International in August of 2020. In this role, Strauss is responsible for all aspects of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service; Fandango, a global digital network serving more than 67 million monthly visitors with best-in-class movie information, ticketing, trailers, home entertainment, and fan merchandise; and International Networks, a division that delivers quality content and compelling brands to over 176 territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. He reports to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal in 2019 to lead Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, Strauss was Executive Vice President, Xfinity Services for Comcast Cable, where he led the strategy and development of best-in-class products and services that served more than 30 million customers across Comcast’s residential lines of business—including Xfinity TV, one of the nation’s largest pay-TV distributors of video and entertainment services; Xfinity Internet, the nation’s largest gig provider; Xfinity Home and Xfinity Voice.

Under Strauss’ leadership, Comcast transformed its video and Internet services with industry-leading experiences on TV and across devices, including the Emmy Award-winning Xfinity X1 guide and voice remote, Xfinity Stream, Xfinity Flex, Xfinity xFi, ultrafast gigabit speeds, the nation’s largest and fastest Wi-Fi network, home security, and digital home automation features and controls.

He previously served as Executive Vice President, Video and Entertainment Services for Comcast Cable. In that role, Strauss led the video business through a period of unprecedented results and in 2016 alone, helped the company reach positive video subscriber growth for the first time in a decade. With a focus on innovation, personalization, and seamless access to the best entertainment experiences across platforms, he helped redefine the entertainment viewing experience for Xfinity TV customers with Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream, cloud DVR, live in-home streaming across devices, the industry’s first talking guide, and the Emmy-Award-winning voice remote.

Strauss joined the senior management team at Comcast in 2004 as the Senior Vice President, New Media, where he led content acquisition and strategic development of all on-demand and cross-platform programming properties and services.

Prior to Comcast, he served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Rainbow Media’s on demand service Mag Rack, where he pioneered the video on demand model with one of the first national on demand networks. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Business Development for Rainbow Media, where he led the organization’s acquisition strategy for new and traditional media. He also held several management positions with Disney-ABC, including serving in the Strategic Planning department for the ABC Television Network.

Strauss is also a member of the board of directors for SkyShowtime, a streaming joint venture from Comcast and ViacomCBS. Launching in 2022, SkyShowtime will offer the best entertainment, movies, and originals series from across NBCUniversal, Sky, and ViacomCBS to more than 90 million customers across more than 20 European territories.

He holds a BS from New York University’s Stern School of Business and resides in Cherry Hill, NJ, with his wife and four children.