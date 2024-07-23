Paul Swangard (Olympics)

Paul Swangard serves as a track & field play-by-play announcer for NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage for the second time after making his debut in Tokyo in 2021. Swangard will call the field events including the high jump, shot put and pole vault.

The voice of the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, Swangard has called multiple track & field competitions since joining NBC Sports in 2015, including the Millrose Games, Boston Marathon, and Diamond League events. He served as the in-stadium English-language announcer for track & field at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

