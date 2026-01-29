Peter Alexander (Olympics)

Peter Alexander serves as a SportsDesk reporter based in the competition region of Milan for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, his fourth NBC Olympics assignment.

Alexander, NBC News’ chief White House correspondent and Saturday TODAY Show co-anchor, previously covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fast Facts



Chief White House correspondent and Saturday TODAY Show co-anchor has worked for NBC News for 20 years in 2024.

co-anchor has worked for NBC News for 20 years in 2024. A Walter Cronkite Award recipient for excellence in political journalism.

@PeterAlexander

