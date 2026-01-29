 Skip navigation
NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Peter Alexander Headshot Download

Peter Alexander (Olympics)

SportsDesk Reporter

Peter Alexander serves as a SportsDesk reporter based in the competition region of Milan for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, his fourth NBC Olympics assignment.

Alexander, NBC News’ chief White House correspondent and Saturday TODAY Show co-anchor, previously covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fast Facts

  • In his fourth Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal.
  • Previously covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and 2016 Rio Olympics.
  • Chief White House correspondent and Saturday TODAY Show co-anchor has worked for NBC News for 20 years in 2024.
  • A Walter Cronkite Award recipient for excellence in political journalism.

@PeterAlexander