SHAUN WHITE (Olympics)

Shaun White, three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist, serves as an Opening Ceremony co-host for the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games Parade of Nations in Milan’s San Siro Stadium broadcast booth. This is White’s first Opening Ceremony assignment with NBCUniversal after a decorated snowboarding career.

A five-time Olympian, White contributed to NBC Olympics’ coverage for two Summer Games, London 2012 and Rio 2016. White won halfpipe gold medals in Torino, Vancouver, and PyeongChang en route to becoming one of the most recognizable U.S. Winter Olympians.

