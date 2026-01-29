 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS’ PRIMETIME MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREVIEW SHOW, ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS, IS TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
SHAUN WHITE (Olympics)

Opening Ceremony Host

Shaun White, three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist, serves as an Opening Ceremony co-host for the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games Parade of Nations in Milan’s San Siro Stadium broadcast booth. This is White’s first Opening Ceremony assignment with NBCUniversal after a decorated snowboarding career.

A five-time Olympian, White contributed to NBC Olympics’ coverage for two Summer Games, London 2012 and Rio 2016. White won halfpipe gold medals in Torino, Vancouver, and PyeongChang en route to becoming one of the most recognizable U.S. Winter Olympians.

Fast Facts

  • Third Olympics overall with NBCU and first Opening Ceremony assignment.
  • Previously contributed to London 2012 and Rio 2016 Summer Games.
  • Five-time Olympian and three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist, winning halfpipe gold medals at Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, and PyeongChang 2018.
  • Won 13 titles at the Winter X Games, all in SuperPipe and slopestyle.
  • Also competes in skateboarding, having won a full set of medals in vert at the X Games, including gold medals in 2007 and 2011.

