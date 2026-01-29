T.J. Oshie (Olympics)

NHL veteran T.J. Oshie makes his NBC Olympics debut as a hockey analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

In one of the most memorable moments from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Oshie scored four times in six attempts to lead the U.S. to a 3-2 shootout victory against Russia in pool play. Over his 16-year NHL career, Oshie won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and was named an NHL All-Star in 2020.

Oshie currently serves as an NHL analyst for ESPN.

@tjoshie7

