2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TJ Oshie Download

T.J. Oshie (Olympics)

Hockey Analyst

NHL veteran T.J. Oshie makes his NBC Olympics debut as a hockey analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

In one of the most memorable moments from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Oshie scored four times in six attempts to lead the U.S. to a 3-2 shootout victory against Russia in pool play. Over his 16-year NHL career, Oshie won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and was named an NHL All-Star in 2020.

Oshie currently serves as an NHL analyst for ESPN.

Fast Facts

  • NBC Olympics debut
  • 16-year NHL veteran from 2008-2024; played for the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals
  • Represented Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Olympics
  • Won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Washington

@tjoshie7