Ted Robinson (Olympics)
Diving Play-by-Play
Ted Robinson serves as the diving play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics in his 13th Olympic assignment with NBCU. Robinson’s 13 Olympic assignments with NBCU have spanned play-by-play roles on speed skating, diving, tennis, swimming, and triathlon. Robinson made his debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage at the 2000 Sydney Olympics providing play-by-play on baseball.
Fast Facts
- 13th Olympics with NBCU, 14th Overall
- Currently serves as a play-by-play voice for Pac-12 Network and Tennis Channel
- Robinson served as longtime play-by-play voice of NBC Sports’ Roland Garros coverage
- Robinson joined NBC Sports as a play-by-play commentator on Major League Baseball Game of the Week telecasts from in 1986-89
- Previous college football and basketball play-by-play assignments include: two years as SportsChannel America’s voice of Notre Dame Football and basketball; lead play-by-play voice on Pac-10 basketball for Fox Sports Net and 27 years broadcasting the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship with positions at Dial Global, CBS and Westwood One