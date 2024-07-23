Ted Robinson (Olympics)

Ted Robinson serves as the diving play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics in his 13th Olympic assignment with NBCU. Robinson’s 13 Olympic assignments with NBCU have spanned play-by-play roles on speed skating, diving, tennis, swimming, and triathlon. Robinson made his debut on NBCU’s Olympic coverage at the 2000 Sydney Olympics providing play-by-play on baseball.

