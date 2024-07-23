Todd Harris (Olympics)

Todd Harris returns for his 10th Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal and 11th overall (1998 with Turner Sports), reprising his role as a play-by-play announcer for BMX and skateboarding. Harris most recently served as a play-by-play announcer for snowboarding during the Beijing Olympics.

Harris has served as a play-by-play announcer for a variety of events during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games during his career and has also called action sports and Monster Energy Supercross for NBC Sports among other events.

Harris began his career in sports broadcasting in 1991, initially covering surfing and snowboarding for ESPN. Harris later joined ABC Sports in July 1999 as a sideline reporter.

From 1999-2007, Harris worked as a sideline reporter on ABC’s lead college football broadcast team covering the ABC game of the week in the PAC 10 in 2005. Harris also handled college football and basketball play-by-play duties for ESPNU and expanded that role with X Games and Winter X Games coverage, as well as a reporting role for INDYCAR. In 2005, Harris was the play-by-play announcer for INDYCAR and called the IRL as well as the Indy 500.

From 1998-2004, Harris covered the NBA Playoffs for Turner Sports. He also worked for Turner Sports at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, and the New York City Goodwill Games.

A 1990 graduate of Brigham Young University, Todd Harris has a bachelor’s degree in Communications/Broadcast Journalism. He now resides in Utah, with his wife and their children.