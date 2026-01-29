TYLER GEORGE (Olympics)

2018 Olympic curling gold medalist Tyler George will serve as a curling analyst for his first NBC Sports Olympic assignment, covering the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

George joined John Shuster’s rink in 2016 and was a part of the team that won the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in Men’ Curling at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He is originally from Duluth, Minnesota and trains out of the Duluth Curling Club.

Fast Facts



NBC Olympics debut as a curling analyst

Won the first Olympic gold medal for Team USA for Men’s Curling at 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Three-time U.S. Champion and 2016 World bronze medalist

Currently serves as an ambassador for the United States Curling Association, working with up-and-coming teams to support the growth of curling

Trains out of his hometown club, the Duluth Curling Club

@TylerTGeorge

