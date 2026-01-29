TYLER GEORGE (Olympics)

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Tyler George Headshot.jpg Download

TYLER GEORGE (Olympics)

Curling Analyst

2018 Olympic curling gold medalist Tyler George will serve as a curling analyst for his first NBC Sports Olympic assignment, covering the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

George joined John Shuster’s rink in 2016 and was a part of the team that won the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in Men’ Curling at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He is originally from Duluth, Minnesota and trains out of the Duluth Curling Club.

Fast Facts

  • NBC Olympics debut as a curling analyst
  • Won the first Olympic gold medal for Team USA for Men’s Curling at 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
  • Three-time U.S. Champion and 2016 World bronze medalist
  • Currently serves as an ambassador for the United States Curling Association, working with up-and-coming teams to support the growth of curling
  • Trains out of his hometown club, the Duluth Curling Club

@TylerTGeorge