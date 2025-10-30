CONSOLATION MATCHES WON BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND OLE MISS

ATLANTA, (Oct. 29, 2025) – The Oregon women’s and Florida men’s golf teams claimed the 11th annual East Lake Cup titles Wednesday afternoon at East Lake Golf Club to close their fall seasons. The No. 1 seeded Ducks triumphed over the No. 3 Wildcats 4-1 for their first women’s division title in three appearances at the East Lake Cup, with No. 2 Florida edging out No. 1 Virginia for its first East Lake Cup men’s title in two appearances.

WOMEN’S FINAL

The women’s final featured an all-Big10 showdown and 2025 NCAA semifinals rematch between Northwestern and Oregon, with the Ducks flipping the script to bring home their first East Lake Cup team trophy.

Oregon picked up its first point with freshman Sophie Han earning a 5&4 victory over Northwestern junior Ashley Yun. The early point was a match of patience, with Han winning five holes with pars. Monday’s individual champion senior Dianna Lee evened the match for Northwestern, collecting what ultimately became the only point for the Wildcats, with a 5&4 win against freshman Shyla Singh.

The Ducks regained their lead with a 1up win from sophomore Tong An, defending her victory over sophomore Hsin Tai Lin in last spring’s NCAA semifinals.

“This weather is so brutal and we needed to stay patient and take each shot at a time,” said An. With my coach on my side, he helped me to stay calm and focus on each and every shot.”

Women’s WAGR No. 1 Kiara Romero clinched the match for Oregon on the 16th hole with a clutch birdie over Wildcats sophomore Megan Meng.

“It is going to be up and down throughout the whole round in match play,” said Romero. “Staying patient out there and taking advantage of the opportunities that I had at the right time really helped me today.

“This is our third time playing here and I said hopefully third time’s a charm,” said Oregon head coach Derek Radley. “For us to win is really, really special. We’ll certainly lean on this as we go, hopefully, to the National Championship and see what we can do in the spring.”

MEN’S FINAL

The Florida Gators got sweet-sweet revenge over University of Virginia in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament semifinals to claim the East Lake Cup 3-2. Playing in cold, wet conditions, both teams exchanged blows as it took all five matches to determine the winner.

In dramatic fashion, it all came down to the 18th green where Florida’s Parker Bell had a 10-foot birdie putt to beat WAGR No. 1 senior Ben James. Bell’s fist bump solidified his second-straight birdie and ended James’ chance at a comeback. The Gator led by four with five holes to play, but James birdied four of the final five holes, forcing Bell to match his birdies on 17 and 18. He did just that with his teammates all cheering him on.

“I wasn’t expecting it to come down to the final hole like it did,” Bell said, “but it’s Ben James. He’s going to be a PGA TOUR player. I had to fight to hold on, and that’s what I did.”

After getting the first points for their respective teams in yesterday’s semifinals, junior Luke Poulter and Michael Lee were the first match off today. Poulter rolled in a birdie putt on the island green 15th to hand freshman M. Lee the first loss of his collegiate career and give the Gators the 1-0 lead.

“It’s always nice to get that first point,” Poulter said. “I think it leaves a message to the team to say we’re here for business.”

Florida captured its second point from sophomore Zack Swanwick’s 2&1 victory over grad student Paul Chang with crucial birdies on the 13th and 17th holes. The win marks the Gators’ first-ever East Lake Cup victory in their second appearance.

“We had an incredibly tough and resilient group of guys today,” Florida head coach J.C. Deacon said. “They played through extreme conditions – wind, rain, cold – and beat an incredible team.”

Virginia’s two wins came from junior Josh Duangmanee (2up over senior Matthew Kress) and senior Bryan Lee (3&1 over junior Jack Turner).

“We had a great fall,” Virginia head coach Bowen Sargent said. “Playing match play is fun, and we don’t get to do a lot of it. This tournament was a lot of fun overall.”

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH RESULTS

Women’s Division: (1) Oregon def. (3) Northwestern, 4-1

Men’s Division: (2) Florida def. (1) Virginia, 3-2

Women

Oregon (1) vs. Northwestern (3)

Sophie Han (5&4) Ashley Yun

Tong An (1up) Hsin Tai Lin

Shyla Singh Dianna Lee (5&4)

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (1up) Arianna Lau

Kiara Romero (3&2) Megan Meng

Men

Florida (2) vs. Virginia (1)

Luke Poulter (4&3) Michael Lee

Matthew Kress Josh Duangmanee (2up)

Zach Swanwick (2&1) Paul Chang

Parker Bell (1up) Ben James

Jack Turner Bryan Lee (3&1)

WOMEN’S CONSOLATION

In the women’s consolation match, USC defeated Florida State by a comfortable 4-1 margin in conditions that were anything but.

Senior Catherine Park of the Trojans locked in a point with a 3&1 victory over sophomore Alexandra Gazzoli. Park’s four birdies balanced out her four bogeys, and overall steady play kept her opponent at arm’s length. Meanwhile, freshman Sarah Hammett beat sophomore Elin Pudas Remler of the Seminoles in a wire-to-wire 3&2 victory. It wasn’t a mistake-free round, but 10 pars and a lone birdie allowed her to pull away.

In a back-and-forth battle, sophomore Jasmine Koo, last year’s East Lake Cup stroke play champion and WAGR No. 9, prevailed over FSU sophomore Freya Russell 1up thanks to a clutch birdie on the final hole.

“The beginning was really tough, I just never play in these types of conditions,” said Koo. “I think towards the end, though, you never really know what is going to happen in match play, so I just wanted to win my match and secure the win.”

Sophomore Elise Lee closed out her match 3&2 against freshman Haruhi Nakatani. Lee remained even-keeled with 11 pars on a day where several players and coaches emphasized the importance of making par.

Sophomore Sophia Fullbrook managed the lone point of the day for FSU by the largest margin of the match, besting fellow sophomore Kylie Chong 4&3 with the help of two birdies in conditions that made scoring difficult.

MEN’S CONSOLATION

Ole Miss left East Lake Golf Club as the men’s consolation match winner with a 3.5-1.5 victory over Arizona State.

The opening match featured an all-freshman battle with Daniel Tolf from Ole Miss maintaining a slim lead from the fourth hole through the 15th hole until Arizona State’s Boston Bracken evened things up on the 16th hole and took his only lead of the match on the 17th hole before Tolf leveled things on the closing hole to end the contest in a tie.

The next three points belonged to the Rebels with senior Tom Fischer defeating ASU senior Michael Mjaaseth 3&2 thanks to birdies on two of his final three holes. Cohen Trolio dispatched Sun Devil freshman Bowen Mauss 5&3, in a round that included three birdies for the Rebels’ senior. The reigning NCAA Division 1 men’s individual champion Michael La Sasso added the deciding point for the Rebels with a 3&2 victory over ASU sophomore Peer Wernicke.

In the final consolation pairing, ASU junior Connor Williams, the 2025 East Lake Cup male Tom Cousins Award winner, finished with a 1up lead over Ole Miss senior Cameron Tankersley through 14 holes before the Rebels closed out the match.

“To get a win here is a big accomplishment,” Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy said. “Certainly we would have liked to have won the whole thing, but to beat a program like Arizona State, who we have a lot of respect for, and get some match play experience is awesome.”

CONSOLATION MATCH RESULTS:

Women’s Division: (2) Southern California def. (X) Florida State, 4-1

Men’s Division: (3) Ole Miss def. (4) Arizona State, 3.5-1.5

Women

Southern California (2) vs. Florida State (4)

Catherine Park (3&1) Alexandra Gazzoli

Kylie Chong Sophie Fullbrook (4&3)

Sarah Hammett (3&2) Elin Pudas Remler

Jasmine Koo (1up) Freya Russell

Elise Lee (3&2) Haruhi Nakatani

Men

Ole Miss (3) vs. Arizona State (4)

Daniel Tolf (TIED) Boston Bracken (TIED)

Tom Fischer (3&2) Michael Mjaaseth

Cohen Trolio (5&3) Bowen Mauss

Michael La Sasso (3&2) Peer Wernicke

Cameron Tankersley (DNF) Connor Williams (DNF)

