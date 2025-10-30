DEBUT OF NBC SPORTS’ “COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY” DELIVERS NBA’S LARGEST PRE-CHRISTMAS TUESDAY AUDIENCE SINCE 1996

Doubleheader Featuring Knicks-Bucks and Clippers-Warriors Averages 3 Million Viewers – Nearly Tripling Last Year’s Viewership on Corresponding NBA Tuesday

NBC Broadcast Delivers Largest Under-35 Audience for “American Express NBA Tip-Off” Week

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports’ debut of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, featuring unique bi-coastal NBA doubleheaders across NBC and Peacock, delivered the largest NBA Tuesday audience in games played before Christmas since 1996 , excluding “NBA Tip-Off” games.

This Coast 2 Coast Tuesday viewership milestone follows NBC averaging more young viewers (ages 2-34) than any other media partner last week during 2025 “American Express NBA Tip-Off” week (details below), and delivering the most-watched “NBA Tip-Off” in 15 years (5.6 million viewers).

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday – featuring the New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks (8 p.m. ET) and LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors (11 p.m. ET) – averaged 3.0 million viewers in primetime across NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics, on a competitive sports viewing night which included World Series Game 4.

On Dec. 17, 1996, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers 129-123 in overtime (3.9 million viewers on TNT). It was the first time Bryant, a rookie, played against Jordan’s Bulls.

The corresponding Tuesday in the second week of last season averaged 1.1 million viewers (Dallas-Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET and New Orleans-Golden State at 10 p.m. ET, on TNT).

The debut of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday was highlighted by Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 37 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-111 victory over Jalen Brunson (36 points) and the New York Knicks in the opener, a game that had the teams separated by only one point inside the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, to lead the Golden State Warriors over the LA Clippers 98-79 in the late game.

Tuesday night’s Average Minute Audience (AMA) on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital was 878,000 viewers, based on data from Adobe Analytics.



NBC Sports Delivers Largest Young Audience in “NBA Tip-Off” Week

With final data in for the full 2025 “NBA Tip-Off” week, NBC Sports topped all other NBA national media partners among young viewers . Based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel, the NBC broadcast network averaged 939,000 NBA viewers under the age of 35, nearly twice the next largest audience in the demo.

